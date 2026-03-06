Ghana Turns 68 at Jubilee House — Mahama Addresses the Nation

Ghana marked 69 years of independence on Friday, March 6, with a national ceremony at the forecourt of Jubilee House in Accra as President John Dramani Mahama addressed citizens and dignitaries gathered to commemorate the country’s liberation from British colonial rule on that same date in 1957.

The national celebration featured a ceremonial parade involving school children, security services, and other groups, with government officials, traditional leaders, and members of the diplomatic corps in attendance. The Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis attended as a special guest of state, marking a symbolic moment of Caribbean-African solidarity on the occasion.

A wreath-laying ceremony was held on March 4 at the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park in Accra to honour Ghana’s first President and other figures of the independence movement, ahead of the main celebration.

The parade at Jubilee House marks the second consecutive year the national ceremony has been held at the seat of government rather than the traditional Black Star Square. The scaled-down arrangement reflects a deliberate effort to reduce public expenditure: the 2025 ceremony at Jubilee House cost approximately GH¢1.5 million, compared to an estimated GH¢15 million had it been staged at the Square.

Major roads in Accra, including Liberation Road from the Opeibea Intersection, Independence Avenue at the Ako Adjei Bypass, and Jawaharlal Nehru Road, were temporarily closed to traffic on Friday morning as part of security and traffic management measures for the event.

This year’s anniversary carries the theme “Building Prosperity, Restoring Hope,” a framing that mirrors the Mahama administration’s stated economic priorities as Ghana navigates post-debt restructuring recovery and works to consolidate the gains of its International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.

Ghana’s independence on March 6, 1957, under first President Kwame Nkrumah, made it the first country in sub-Saharan Africa to break from colonial rule, a moment that ignited liberation movements across the continent.