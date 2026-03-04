Ghana Tuna Fleet Earns Global Sustainability Certification, Boosting Export Prospects

Ghana’s tuna fishing industry has secured internationally recognised certification from the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC), validating the sustainability of its Atlantic skipjack and yellowfin tuna fleets and positioning the country to better compete in premium seafood markets where buyers increasingly demand verified environmental credentials.

The Ghana Tuna Association’s purse seine and pole-and-line fleets were certified following a rigorous independent assessment by Control Union (UK) Limited, which examined the fisheries’ ecosystem impacts, stock health, and management measures across their full operating area. The fleets operate in the Atlantic High Seas and the exclusive economic zones of Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire, Benin, and Liberia, with all catches landed at the ports of Accra and Tema.

Fisheries and Aquaculture Minister Emelia Arthur described the development as a significant step forward for Ghana’s broader blue economy agenda during an engagement with the Ghana Tuna Association in Accra on Tuesday, saying the certification confirms that Ghana’s fleets meet global standards for sustainable fishing, effective stock management, and strong governance.

The Ghana Tuna Association comprises 15 member companies currently operating 20 pole-and-line vessels and 17 purse seiners. Under Ghana’s 2002 Fisheries Act, Ghanaians hold a minimum 50 percent stake in joint-venture vessels within the fleet. The primary destination for production is the European Union market, making MSC certification directly relevant to the industry’s long-term export competitiveness.

Both certified fisheries maintain comprehensive management plans for Fish Aggregating Devices (FADs), adopting conservation measures set by the International Commission for the Conservation of Atlantic Tunas (ICCAT) and the International Seafood Sustainability Foundation (ISSF).

Pioneer Food Cannery, Ghana’s largest tuna processor and exporter, was specifically recognised for its leadership role in the certification drive. The Tema-based cannery, a subsidiary of Thai Union Group, processes Atlantic tuna for major European and American retail brands and invested $14 million in a new 8,000-metric-ton cold store in 2024 to enable year-round production independent of seasonal fluctuations in fish supply.

MSC certification places Ghana among a select group of globally recognised sustainable fisheries. As of mid-2025, only 66 tuna fisheries worldwide held MSC certification, with roughly half of the world’s annual tuna catch of 5.6 million tonnes coming from MSC-certified sources.

The Fisheries Commission’s Executive Director Prof. Benjamin Campion said the certification would make Ghanaian tuna more attractive to global buyers seeking sustainably harvested seafood, and called on the media and the public to support ethical fishing practices across the sector.