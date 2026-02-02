Ghana Troops Bring Hope to Hurricane Melissa Victims

When disaster strikes, it does not ask where you are from or check your passport. It simply arrives swift and unforgiving, leaving behind broken homes and shaken hearts. For many Jamaicans, that was the reality after Hurricane Melissa tore through communities on October 28, 2025, damaging homes, schools, hospitals and public buildings.

But in the aftermath of the Category 5 storm, help arrived from across the Atlantic in the form of 54 Ghanaian military engineers whose compassion and expertise have been transforming devastated communities, particularly in Western Jamaica’s hardest hit parishes.

The Ghana Armed Forces contingent from the 48th, 49th and 50th Engineer Regiments landed in Kingston on December 18, 2025, bringing not just technical skills but a message of Pan African solidarity. The deployment came after Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness made a direct appeal to President John Dramani Mahama for reconstruction support.

President Mahama dispatched the troops from Accra on December 17 aboard a United States Air Force C17 aircraft, following Ghana’s earlier delivery of humanitarian supplies including food items, locally produced Ghanaian rice, blankets, mattresses and medicines to Jamaica and Cuba.

The engineering team includes 49 military engineers and five medical doctors who are working alongside Jamaica Defence Force’s 1 Engineer Regiment to rehabilitate damaged infrastructure. Their mission encompasses engineering and reconstruction works, technical and logistical support services, and community focused assistance.

Video footage shared by Ghana Armed Forces on January 13, 2026, showed remarkable progress in communities including St Elizabeth Parish, the food basket of Jamaica. The clips revealed towns gradually taking shape after total devastation, with debris cleared and buildings either fully or partially reconstructed. Ghanaian personnel could be seen rebuilding homes and fixing roofs destroyed during the disaster.

Hurricane Melissa stands as the strongest recorded hurricane to strike Jamaica, surpassing Hurricane Gilbert in 1988. The storm made landfall between Belmont and New Hope in Westmoreland Parish with sustained winds of 185 miles per hour, becoming the first Category 5 hurricane to hit the island in its history.

The hurricane affected more than 626,000 people and claimed 45 lives according to United Nations estimates. Damage assessments place total economic losses between 8 billion and 15 billion dollars, representing nearly a quarter of Jamaica’s gross domestic product. Around 120,000 buildings lost their roofs, with 24,000 structures completely destroyed.

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa visited the deployment site in late January 2026 and commended the troops under what has been dubbed Operation Boafo. Speaking after meeting with Jamaican officials and the Ghana contingent, he noted that Jamaicans expressed deep gratitude to Ghana and President Mahama for the assistance.

The minister emphasized that the deployment represents more than humanitarian assistance, describing it as ancestral solidarity and south to south cooperation. He highlighted the enduring bonds between Ghana and Jamaica dating back to the 1950s during Ghana’s first president, Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

Colonel Emanuel Asia, head of the Ghanaian military team, told Jamaican officials that Ghana has maintained a long standing relationship with Jamaica since the Nkrumah era. He expressed gratitude for the opportunity to physically visit Jamaica and consolidate historical ties, pledging to work together in solidarity.

Jamaica’s Foreign Affairs Minister Kamina Johnson Smith formally received the contingent at Norman Manley International Airport, describing the deployment as a reflection of deep and enduring partnership between the two Commonwealth nations. She thanked the government and people of Ghana for their support during Jamaica’s recovery period.

The deployment demonstrates Ghana’s capacity to project assistance beyond its borders despite being a developing country with its own economic challenges. President Mahama framed the mission as consistent with his foreign policy of compassion, solidarity and being friends to all and enemies to none.

Ghana is also shipping tents by sea to provide temporary shelter for displaced residents while the engineering unit undertakes construction work. The government previously provided humanitarian assistance to Sudan, Palestine during the Gaza conflict, and Cuba following Hurricane Melissa.

United States Chargé d’Affaires Rolf Olson praised Ghana’s leadership in responding to the crisis, noting that the US was honoured to provide strategic airlift support. The C17 aircraft transported 54 Ghanaian service members and nine pallets of equipment weighing more than 65,000 pounds.

Olson explained that the operation reflected the best of US Ghana partnership collaboration, rapid response, technical expertise and willingness to help those in need. He disclosed that the United States provided nearly 37 million dollars in emergency assistance across the region in response to Hurricane Melissa, including over 22 million dollars for Jamaica.

The assistance helped clear debris, restore access and provide shelter, healthcare, water, sanitation and food assistance. President Mahama expressed gratitude to President Donald Trump and the American people for providing the aircraft to transport troops and supplies from Accra to Kingston.

The Ghanaian deployment has drawn praise from Jamaican communities benefiting from the reconstruction efforts. Residents in affected parishes have welcomed the soldiers’ professionalism, work ethic and genuine commitment to rebuilding their communities.

President Mahama reminded the troops before their departure that their conduct would reflect the values, discipline and humanity of the Ghanaian soldier, emphasizing they serve as ambassadors of the Republic of Ghana.

The mission underscores Ghana’s commitment to international solidarity despite domestic economic pressures. In his announcement at Kenya’s Jamhuri Day celebration on December 12, 2025, President Mahama framed the deployment within broader Pan African responsibility, praising Kenya for its intervention in Haiti and calling for increased continental cooperation.

As Jamaica continues its long recovery from Hurricane Melissa’s unprecedented destruction, the presence of Ghanaian engineers represents both practical assistance and symbolic affirmation of bonds forged through shared history and values across the Atlantic.