Ghana Treasury Bills Miss Target by GH¢2.03 Billion

Ghana’s government fell short of its weekly treasury bills target by GH¢2.03 billion last week, marking a return to undersubscription patterns that have challenged the West African nation’s debt refinancing efforts throughout 2025.

The Bank of Ghana’s auction results revealed that the Treasury raised only GH¢6.24 billion against a target of GH¢8.28 billion across 91-day, 182-day, and 364-day maturities, representing a 24.59 percent shortfall. The undersubscription came just one week after Ghana recorded its first oversubscribed treasury auction in months.

Investor demand totaled GH¢6.50 billion, of which the government accepted GH¢6.24 billion. The pattern reflected continued preference for shorter-term instruments, with 91-day bills attracting GH¢5.25 billion of the total acceptance from GH¢5.49 billion tendered.

The 182-day instrument saw GH¢784 million accepted from GH¢789 million submitted, while the longest-term 364-day bill recorded only GH¢209 million accepted out of GH¢214 million offered. This distribution underscores investor reluctance to commit to longer-term government securities amid economic uncertainty.

Market analysts attributed the undersubscription to persistent weak investor appetite combined with the government’s aggressive issuance targets driven by heavy upcoming debt maturities. The Treasury’s struggle to meet borrowing targets highlights ongoing challenges in balancing debt refinancing needs with available market liquidity.

Yield movements reflected mixed investor sentiment across the maturity curve. The 91-day yield rose 11 basis points to 10.53 percent from the previous week’s 10.42 percent, while the 182-day rate increased marginally by 3 basis points to 12.44 percent. However, the 364-day yield declined 2 basis points to 12.95 percent.

The downward adjustment in longer-term yields aligns with the Treasury’s strategic approach to gradually reduce borrowing costs as part of broader debt management reforms. Analysts view this trend as consistent with government efforts to establish more sustainable financing patterns.

Ghana’s treasury market performance has been volatile throughout 2025, with the government missing targets for multiple consecutive weeks as investors increasingly seek higher-yielding alternatives. The challenge reflects broader economic pressures facing the country as it implements fiscal consolidation measures under its ongoing economic recovery program.

The undersubscription pattern raises concerns about the government’s ability to meet its financing needs through domestic markets. Recent auctions have consistently shown investor preference for shorter exposure periods, limiting the Treasury’s flexibility in managing its debt maturity profile.

With approximately GH¢3.01 billion targeted for the next auction, market observers emphasize that success will largely depend on investor confidence in Ghana’s fiscal consolidation efforts. The government’s ability to manage upcoming maturities without placing excessive pressure on yields remains a critical test.

The latest results highlight the delicate balance Ghana must maintain between meeting immediate financing needs and avoiding market conditions that could drive borrowing costs higher. Persistent undersubscriptions could force the government to either accept higher yields or seek alternative financing sources.

Economic analysts note that the treasury market’s performance reflects broader investor sentiment about Ghana’s economic trajectory. The country’s ongoing efforts to restore macroeconomic stability following recent challenges continue to influence domestic investor appetite for government securities.

The Bank of Ghana’s role in managing these auctions has become increasingly complex as the central bank balances monetary policy objectives with the government’s financing requirements. Recent policy adjustments aim to support both market stability and sustainable debt management.

Looking ahead, the Treasury’s success in future auctions will likely depend on demonstrating continued progress in fiscal consolidation while maintaining competitive yields that attract sufficient investor participation. The government’s debt management strategy must adapt to evolving market conditions and investor preferences.

Market participants will closely monitor upcoming auction results as indicators of investor confidence in Ghana’s economic recovery efforts and the sustainability of current borrowing patterns in the domestic market.