Ghana Transport Union Halts Strike as Fuel Levy Implementation Delayed

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) has suspended its planned nationwide strike following government agreement to postpone a contentious GH¢1 fuel levy until June 16, 2025.

The decision came after renewed negotiations with the Transport Ministry, as confirmed by GPRTU Public Relations Officer Ibrahim Moru Abass.

“We have called off the intended sit-down strike action. We’ve been engaged by the Transport Ministry and will communicate our final decision on June 16,” Abass stated. The union had threatened industrial action over the Energy Sector Levy (Amendment) Bill’s new per-litre tax, warning it would raise transport operational costs and burden commuters. They initially demanded policy withdrawal by June 10.

The suspension follows President John Dramani Mahama’s signing of the bill into law on June 5, despite opposition. Mahama characterized the levy as “painful but necessary” to address Ghana’s energy crisis and clear power sector debts, estimating annual revenues of GH¢5.7 billion. “I was not appointed to make only easy decisions,” he declared at the Jubilee House signing ceremony.

Mahama pledged strict fund management: “It won’t be like ESLA, which was collateralised and misused. The funds will not enter the Consolidated Fund and will be subject to public audits.” The GPRTU will reassess its position after monitoring developments ahead of the new implementation date.