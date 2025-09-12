Ghana Trains First Diaspora Real Estate Brokers

The Ghana Institute of Real Estate Brokers has inducted its first group of trained diaspora members following a comprehensive three-week online programme designed to professionalize the sector and combat fraudulent activities plaguing Ghana’s property market.

The induction followed a three-week online training programme covering land tenure systems, legal frameworks, property sales and rentals, immigration procedures, collateral mortgages and ethics, with participants required to achieve a minimum 70 percent pass mark for certification.

The Ghana Institute of Real Estate Brokers was officially launched on November 15, 2024, at the Erata Hotel in Accra, as a subsidiary of the Ghana Association of Real Estate Brokers. The institute aims to enhance professionalism and deepen diaspora investment in Ghana’s expanding property sector.

Ghana Association of Real Estate Brokers President Jacob Adofo Ansong, who also serves on the Real Estate Agency Council board, emphasized the initiative’s role in addressing unregulated operations that have damaged the industry’s reputation through fraudulent practices.

Ghana’s Real Estate Agency Act 2020 mandates licensing for real estate agents and brokers, requiring standardized examinations for professional certification. Ansong stressed that foreign nationals cannot independently operate real estate businesses in Ghana without affiliating with licensed Ghanaian brokerages.

The Real Estate Agency Council protects consumers’ interest in real estate transactions and ensures the public engages confidently with trusted real estate professionals, according to the regulatory body’s mission statement.

The training programme addresses trust deficits that have historically hindered diaspora property investment in Ghana. African Continent Real Estate Listing Service Chief Executive Officer Louv Ford described the initiative as a turning point in building confidence between Ghana’s property market and overseas investors.

Ford noted that understanding Ghana’s property laws and ethical standards would help bridge gaps that have previously deterred diaspora investment. Trust issues remain major obstacles when marketing Ghanaian housing opportunities to overseas audiences.

The Real Estate Agency Council is implementing reforms to close licensing gaps and address industry loopholes through legislative changes and specialized committees. These efforts target the proliferation of unlicensed agents who have contributed to sector reputation damage.

Recent diaspora interest in projects like the Forest Hill Wellness Resort & Estate demonstrates growing overseas investment appetite in Ghana’s property sector, underscoring the potential impact of improved professional standards.

Ansong highlighted that enhanced diaspora engagement could help reduce vacant housing stock while sustaining sector growth. The trained brokers represent a bridge between international investors and Ghana’s domestic property market.

The programme’s graduates underwent comprehensive registration, verification and examination processes to ensure competency in complex property transactions. The certification provides credible pathways for diaspora members to participate professionally in Ghana’s real estate sector.

Ghana’s property market has experienced significant growth driven by urbanization, economic development and increasing diaspora remittances. However, fraudulent activities by unlicensed operators have undermined confidence among overseas investors seeking property opportunities.

The institute’s establishment reflects broader efforts to formalize Ghana’s real estate sector through professional training, ethical standards and regulatory compliance. The initiative aligns with government objectives to attract diaspora investment while protecting consumer interests.

Professional certification requirements ensure that diaspora brokers understand Ghana’s unique land tenure systems, legal frameworks and cultural considerations essential for successful property transactions. The comprehensive training addresses practical challenges faced by overseas investors.

The programme’s success could inspire similar initiatives across West Africa, where diaspora property investment represents significant economic opportunities hampered by professional standards gaps and regulatory uncertainty.