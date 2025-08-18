Ghana Traders Urge Price Cuts as Cedi Strengthens

Ghana’s leading trade association has directed its members to slash prices on older stock following the end of a two-month adjustment window.

The Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) issued the call, aiming to clear inventories imported under less favourable exchange rates and make way for new goods benefiting from the cedi’s sustained strength.

The directive follows a joint initiative with the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) announced in mid-May. It leverages the local currency’s remarkable stability, which has now held for over eight months.

Joseph Paddy, GUTA’s Public Relations Officer, explained this extended stability surpasses the typical three-to-four-month business cycle involving travel, shipping, and clearing. “This creates a favourable window for adjustments without losses,” he noted.

Paddy issued a stark warning to traders hesitating to reduce prices on ageing or near-expiry goods. Holding onto inflated prices for old stock while new imports arrive could push businesses out of the market, he cautioned. Competitors bringing in fresh products at lower costs will naturally offer better prices to consumers.

Despite the cedi trading robustly at approximately GH₵10.40 to the dollar, many shop shelves still reflect older, higher prices linked to past exchange rates. GUTA attributes this lag to the time needed to clear existing inventories.

President Dr. Joseph Obeng urged the government to maintain the currency’s stability, assuring that traders stand ready to pass savings onto consumers as new stock flows in. “We are positioned to reflect the cedi’s strength in consumer pricing,” Obeng affirmed.