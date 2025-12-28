Ghana Traders Push Back: “No Father Christmas” in Customs Deal

By Perdita AGYARKO

In a sharply worded statement released on Tuesday, the Traders Advocacy Group Ghana (TAGG) doubled down on its criticism of Parliament’s recent approval of a partnership between the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and Cyprus‑registered TRUEDARE INVESTMENTS LIMITED. The deal, which introduces a digital customs‑tracking and AI‑audit system as a “no‑additional‑cost” add‑on to the existing Integrated Customs Management System (ICUMS), has ignited a fresh wave of controversy among Ghana’s business community.

*Why the alarm?*

TAGG points to several red flags:

– *A newcomer with minimal capital* – TRUEDARE was incorporated on 28 December 2024 with just €1,545 in share capital and lists its primary business as “general trade,” not customs technology. No public record shows the firm has previously designed or operated large‑scale cargo‑tracking or AI‑audit platforms.

– *Hidden costs* – While the government claims the programme costs the state nothing, TAGG warns that the financial burden will likely be passed on to traders through new fees on consignments, containers or transactions, ultimately raising consumer prices.

– *Redundancy* – ICUMS, launched in 2020, already provides end‑to‑end cargo tracking, risk assessment and post‑clearance audit. TAGG argues that a parallel system is unnecessary without a transparent technical review proving gaps in the current platform.

– *Data sovereignty and security* – The group says there is no clear information on how data will be stored, who will have access, or how the two systems will integrate, raising concerns about cybersecurity and duplication.

*TAGG’s demands*

The advocacy group is calling for:

1. Full public disclosure of the GRA‑TRUEDARE contract, including financial terms and technical annexes.

2. An independent audit to determine whether ICUMS truly needs supplementation and whether TRUEDARE offers value for money.

3. Clear explanation of the remuneration model for TRUEDARE and any new fees that will affect traders and consumers.

4. A moratorium on implementation until all concerns are addressed by Parliament, industry stakeholders and civil society.

Speaking on behalf of Ghanaian traders, TAGG chairman emphasized, “There is no ‘Father Christmas’ in customs; someone always pays. We are not against technology, but we demand openness, proper due diligence and accountability before any further steps are taken.”

*GRA’s position*

The GRA has yet to comment directly on the allegations, but earlier statements highlighted the initiative’s aim to boost revenue collection and improve trade facilitation. The authority maintains that the partnership will be “cost‑neutral to the state,” a claim that TAGG says obscures the true economic impact on businesses.

*What’s next?*

The controversy adds to growing scrutiny of government procurement processes as Ghana gears up for upcoming economic reforms. With traders rallying for transparency, the coming weeks will likely see heightened parliamentary debate, possible hearings, and further pressure on the GRA to open the books on the TRUEDARE agreement.