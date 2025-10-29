Ghana Tourism Authority to Honor Excellence at 2025 National Tourism Awards

The Ghana Tourism Authority will host the 2025 National Tourism Awards on Friday, November 14, at The Grand Arena, spotlighting distinction and innovation in Ghana’s tourism, hospitality, and creative sectors.

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, will host the 2025 National Tourism Awards on Friday, November 14, 2025, at The Grand Arena, Accra International Conference Centre, beginning at five o’clock in the evening.

This year’s event, themed “Celebrating Ghanaian Ingenuity and Excellence in Tourism: The Black Star Experience,” will spotlight distinction, innovation, and leadership within Ghana’s tourism, hospitality, and creative sectors. The awards will honour individuals and institutions whose excellence continues to define Ghana’s place on the global tourism map.

Instituted in 1997, the National Tourism Awards remains the country’s premier platform for recognising excellence and commitment within the tourism ecosystem. The 2025 edition will celebrate trailblazers whose creativity, service, and resilience continue to elevate Ghana as the heartbeat of African tourism.

The Special Guest of Honour for the evening will be Chief of Staff Julius Debrah. The event will also be graced by the Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, along with high-level dignitaries from government, the diplomatic community, the private sector, and the creative industry.

Chief Executive Officer of GTA, Maame Efua Houadjeto, underscored that this year’s theme reflects Ghana’s growing confidence as a destination defined by creativity, innovation, and originality.

“The Black Star Experience captures the soul of our nation,” she said. She remarked that the celebration honours the Ghanaian spirit that turns ideas into impact and passion into progress, emphasizing that the industry thrives when celebrating ingenuity and pushing boundaries of excellence.

The 2025 National Tourism Awards promises to be a vibrant evening featuring cultural performances, artistic showcases, and the finest expressions of Ghanaian hospitality, reflecting the nation’s cultural pride and creative energy.