Ghana Tourism Authority in Turmoil …As New Communications Director Bars Public from Engaging Deputy

A growing controversy has hit the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) following a directive issued by the new Communications Director, Mr. Bright Asempa Tsadidey, warning staff and the general public against engaging with the Authority’s Deputy Director of Corporate Affairs, Mr. Kofi Atta Kakra Kusi.

In a statement released this week, Mr. Asempa — who was recently brought to GTA cautioned that “any officer or member of the public who communicates officially with Mr. Kofi Atta Kakra Kusi does so at their own risk.”

The statement, which insiders say was issued without the knowledge or approval of the Chief Executive Officer, Mrs. Efua Houadjeto, has sparked unrest within the Authority. Many staff members are reportedly angered by what they describe as an attempt by inexperienced political appointees to usurp the authority of long-serving professionals.

Sources close to the GTA management say the directive has created confusion and discontent, as Mr. Kusi is widely regarded as one of the most qualified and experienced communications professionals within the Authority.

A STELLAR CAREER IN TOURISM COMMUNICATION

Mr. Kofi Atta Kakra Kusi has served the Ghana Tourism Authority for over a decade, rising through the ranks from an officer to Deputy Director of Corporate Affairs. He is credited with spearheading several successful public relations and marketing initiatives that enhanced Ghana’s tourism image both locally and internationally.

An alumnus of Prempeh College in Kumasi, Mr. Kusi earned a Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy from the University of Ghana, followed by a Master of Arts in Public Relations from the University of Media, Arts and Communication (UNIMAC-GIJ) in 2020, and an MBA in Marketing from the Methodist University College in 2022.

He also holds a Certificate in Tourism and Hospitality Management from the University of Johannesburg and has served on various tourism committees and national programmes.

His distinguished service has earned him numerous awards, including:

World Peace Ambassador (United Nations African Chapter)

Africa Corporate Man of the Year (AYOTAA, 2023)

Young Tourism Icon of the Year (CYAL Awards, 2023)

Best Performing Staff, Corporate Affairs Department (GTA Awards, 2023)

Mr. Kusi is also known for his Pan-African advocacy, having often declared that, “It is time for Africans to write and exhibit our own story, our history, and our proud heritage.”

STAFF ANGER AND MANAGEMENT SILENCE

Meanwhile, tension continues to mount at the GTA as employees express frustration over what they describe as “political interference and disregard for institutional hierarchy.”

A senior staff member, speaking on condition of anonymity, said:

“Mr. Kusi has worked tirelessly to promote Ghana’s tourism. To now see him being sidelined by a newcomer who barely understands the communication structure is very demoralising.”

The CEO of the Authority, Ms. Efua Houadjeto, has yet to issue an official statement on the matter.

AN ORGANISATION AT A CROSSROADS

The unfolding situation has reignited public debate about the influence of partisan appointments in key public institutions and how such practices could undermine professionalism and institutional growth.

For now, staff morale at the Ghana Tourism Authority remains low, with many calling for a swift resolution to restore order and respect for meritocracy within the agency responsible for promoting Ghana’s tourism image globally.