Ghana Tourism Authority expands December in GH to all regions

The Ghana Tourism Authority has expanded the 2024 December in GH festival beyond Accra to include all regions in a bid to spread economic benefits nationwide.

Deputy Chief Executive Officer Abeiku Santana said Thursday on Joy Prime that the initiative now positions Ghana as Africa’s leading Christmas destination for diaspora visitors. According to him, Ghana has become the converging point for Christmas celebration as the current administration amplifies the festival across the country.

Santana revealed that activities began in November across Greater Accra, Sekondi, Cape Coast and other regional capitals. The festival now incorporates seven thematic pillars including gastronomy, literature, fashion, culture, music and film, moving away from previous years when events concentrated primarily in the capital city.

He highlighted the introduction of Taste 68, a celebration showcasing 68 unique Ghanaian dishes prepared by traditional caterers. The initiative demonstrates creative approaches to local cuisine, with preparations using yam, cassava, plantain and even eto transformed into layered cakes. Collaboration with creative sectors has deepened, with an African Film Festival scheduled to host over 21 participating countries.

Santana described hospitality services as the determining factor for festival success this season. He disclosed that the GTA embarked on extensive stakeholder engagement with hotels, restaurants, tour operators, car rental services and hospitality associations to ensure quality service delivery. According to him, tourism may be public sector led but remains private sector driven.

The Authority partnered with the Hotel, Catering and Hospitality Institute and the Hotel Association of Ghana to improve standards ahead of peak season. Santana emphasized that satisfied customers drive repeat visits and referrals, noting that government does not directly deliver frontline services but creates enabling frameworks.

He acknowledged that flight costs remain challenging despite stable pricing in other hospitality sectors. Delta Air Lines relaunched daily nonstop flights between Atlanta and Accra on December 1, marking the airline’s return to a route it last operated between 2010 and 2012. The United States remains Ghana’s number one source market for diaspora tourism.

Santana argued that Ghana’s unique appeal lies in peace and hospitality rather than wildlife attractions found in East and Southern Africa. He referenced an incident involving American rapper Meek Mill, who lost his phone during a visit and recovered it, as evidence of the country’s security and integrity. The anecdote has become popular in tourism promotion efforts.

He urged Ghanaians to embrace the season and support national tourism efforts by experiencing local attractions, cuisine and cultural activities. The Deputy CEO described the upgraded edition as a black star experience designed to elevate Ghana’s cultural visibility during the festive season.

The expansion to all regions represents a deliberate policy shift from the Accra centric model that characterized earlier editions. Regional capitals are now hosting signature events as part of the nationwide calendar, with local governments and traditional authorities involved in planning and execution.

December in GH has evolved since its inception into a major economic driver for Ghana’s hospitality and creative industries. The festival attracts thousands of diaspora visitors annually, generating revenue for hotels, restaurants, tour operators and cultural enterprises across the country.

The Ghana Tourism Authority has positioned the initiative as a homecoming festival for Africans in the diaspora, particularly targeting communities in North America and Europe. The festival calendar runs from December through mid January, coinciding with peak holiday travel periods in major source markets.