Ghana Tourism Authority Confirms Investigation Into Alleged Kidnapping of Black American Tourists

In a statement issued on Monday, the GTA said both state agencies have already commenced full-scale investigations into the allegations. The Authority assured the public that the matter is receiving the urgency and seriousness it warrants, adding that updates will be provided upon the conclusion of the investigations.
Reaffirming Ghana’s reputation as a secure and welcoming destination—especially as thousands of visitors arrive for the annual “December in GH” festivities—the GTA noted that national security systems have been reinforced. These systems, the statement said, are being supported by law enforcement bodies and private-sector tourism partners to guarantee the safety and peace of mind of all travellers.
The Authority urged the public to remain calm and allow security agencies to carry out their work. Travellers who require assistance or wish to make enquiries may contact the GTA at 0579579019, 030 700 7100, or via WhatsApp at 0546352240.
“Ghana remains open, secure, and welcoming. Visitors should have full confidence in their safety,” the statement added.
The release was signed by Bright Asempa Tsadidey, Director of Corporate Affairs, on behalf of the Chief Executive Officer.
AFRO DATE ORG//ADD US ON WHATSAPP +2348107906879
ARE YOU IN NEED OF A RICH WEALTHY SUGAR MUMMY/SUGAR DADDY/GAY AND LESBIAN PARTNER ANYWHERE IN NIGERIA,GHANA, COTONOU, TOGO, UK, USA, ASIA, SOUTH AFRICA, MALAYSIA, ZIMBABWE AND IVORY COAST, THEN CONTACT AFRO DATE ORGANIZATION DATABASE ADMIN, MR JOSEPH (08107906879)
Are you a young man seeking for sugar mummy or young girl seeking sugar daddy, Single Ladies and single guys. Are you good in Bed ? Do you really need a rich sexy sugarmummies or sugardaddies that can change your life completely with money and influence, so get the opportunity to meet sugarmummies and sugardadies from all works of life, politicians, Bankers, Oil ladies, Directors, Gold dealers, Cash money ladies, Doctors, London Based willing to pay as much as 300k to 500k and get the best exclusive VP arrangement anywhere in Nigeria. LAGOS, ABUJA, CALABAR, DELTA, ANAMBRA, PORT, IBADAN, RIVER, JOS, BENIN, ONDO etc we have some rich sugar mummies and sugar daddies who are urgently looking for youngmen and youngladies to spend their Money on.Contact our Agent Mr Joseph on 08107906879 for more Details…