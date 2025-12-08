Ghana Tourism Authority Confirms Investigation Into Alleged Kidnapping of Black American Tourists

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has confirmed that it is collaborating with the Ghana Police Service and the Cyber Security Authority to investigate a viral social media video in which visiting Black American tourists claim they were kidnapped and extorted by individuals posing as police officers.

In a statement issued on Monday, the GTA said both state agencies have already commenced full-scale investigations into the allegations. The Authority assured the public that the matter is receiving the urgency and seriousness it warrants, adding that updates will be provided upon the conclusion of the investigations.

Reaffirming Ghana’s reputation as a secure and welcoming destination—especially as thousands of visitors arrive for the annual “December in GH” festivities—the GTA noted that national security systems have been reinforced. These systems, the statement said, are being supported by law enforcement bodies and private-sector tourism partners to guarantee the safety and peace of mind of all travellers.

The Authority urged the public to remain calm and allow security agencies to carry out their work. Travellers who require assistance or wish to make enquiries may contact the GTA at 0579579019, 030 700 7100, or via WhatsApp at 0546352240.

“Ghana remains open, secure, and welcoming. Visitors should have full confidence in their safety,” the statement added.

The release was signed by Bright Asempa Tsadidey, Director of Corporate Affairs, on behalf of the Chief Executive Officer.