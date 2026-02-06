Ghana Tourism Advocate Heads to Turkey for Major International Exhibition

A prominent Ghanaian tourism advocate and media professional is representing the country at the 29th East Mediterranean International Tourism and Travel Exhibition (EMITT) in Istanbul, Türkiye, as Ghana intensifies efforts to market its tourism potential to the Eurasian market.

As an international meeting point for the tourism industry, EMITT, in its 29th edition, brings together new destinations and the latest tourism trends with industry professionals at the Istanbul Expo Center from February 5 to 7, 2026.

Seth Ameyaw Danquah, Chief Executive Officer of Despite Travels and a correspondent with the Ghana News Agency, is attending the fair in dual capacity as a media professional and tourism stakeholder, with a primary focus on marketing the Western Region, often described as the Western Jewel of Ghana’s tourism landscape.

EMITT is one of the world’s leading and largest tourism trade fairs, serving as an essential meeting point for industry professionals and travel enthusiasts alike, with the Istanbul Expo Center transforming into a vibrant hub of international tourism business.

Speaking ahead of the fair, Danquah emphasized that the mission is to position Ghana as the preferred destination for eco-tourism, heritage and adventure in West Africa. He highlighted the Western Region’s unique blend of history and nature, citing attractions including the ancient stilt village of Nzulezu, the pristine beaches of Busua and the historical significance of Fort St Antonio in Axim.

“The Western Region has a unique blend of history and nature that the world needs to see. From the ancient stilt village of Nzulezu and the pristine beaches of Busua to the historical significance of Fort St. Antonio in Axim, we have a compelling story to tell. My goal is to ensure that Turkish and international investors see Ghana not just as a point on a map, but as a hub for sustainable tourism and culture,” Danquah stated.

Beyond the Western Region, the promotion will cover Ghana’s broader tourism initiatives, including the Beyond the Return campaign, which continues to drive diaspora engagement and investment.

Participation has been confirmed by 656 exhibitors and 660 tour operators from 78 countries, with more than 25,000 visitors expected in the exhibition halls, according to EMITT Event Director Banu Keskin at a press conference ahead of the exhibition.

EMITT Istanbul generated revenues of 482 million euros last year, a figure more than three times higher than the combined annual ticket revenues of Türkiye’s ten most visited museums, underscoring the exhibition’s economic significance.

A notable change this year is the venue, with EMITT 2026 being held at a new location, the Istanbul Expo Centre, located in the Yesilkoy district near the former Ataturk International Airport within the city limits, offering improved accessibility.

The fair is organized by ICA Events with support from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Turkish Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges (TOBB), Turkish Airlines, and Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality. It showcases country pavilions, holiday destinations, summer and winter tourism, outdoor tourist destinations, hotels, tour operators and travel agencies.

Danquah’s participation is expected to result in enhanced media coverage of the fair and the creation of direct business-to-business links between Ghanaian tour operators and their counterparts in the East Mediterranean region.

Danquah previously attended the Universal Tourism Exhibition in Guangzhou, China, in March 2025, where he showcased Ghana’s tourism potential to international audiences. At that event, he highlighted Ghana’s natural landscapes, cultural diversity, peace and security as key factors making it an attractive destination for tourists and investors.

Danquah serves as Tour Manager at Justmax Travels, a Takoradi-based local travel and tour company, where he has led groups to discover the Western Region’s natural elevations and hospitality, including destinations such as Tarkwa, the Domama Rock Shrine in Wassa Domama and the Bonsa River.

Ghana’s tourism sector continues positioning itself as a major destination within West Africa, leveraging historical sites including Cape Coast Castle, Elmina Castle, and attractions in the Ashanti, Eastern, and Northern regions alongside growing infrastructure in coastal and ecotourism zones.

The Beyond the Return initiative, launched following the successful Year of Return campaign in 2019, seeks to deepen diaspora engagement through heritage tourism, investment opportunities and cultural exchanges. The campaign targets African descendants worldwide, emphasizing Ghana’s historical significance in the transatlantic slave trade and its contemporary role as a gateway for reconnection.

Western Region tourism assets include over 20 forts and castles designated as United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) World Heritage Sites, pristine beaches along the Gulf of Guinea coastline, the Ankasa Conservation Area, and the Nzulezu stilt settlement on Lake Tadane.

The Turkish tourism market represents a strategic target for Ghana, with potential for cultural exchanges, investment partnerships and visitor flows from a country that recorded over 56 million international tourist arrivals in 2024, according to Türkiye’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism.