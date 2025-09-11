Ghana-Togo Regulators Meet to Resolve Telecom Border Issues

Ghana’s National Communications Authority and Togo’s telecommunications regulator have concluded three days of coordination talks aimed at curbing frequency interference and improving cross-border spectrum management between the neighboring countries.

The meeting, held at the NCA Tower in Accra from September 9-11, 2025, brought together regulators and mobile network operators from both countries to address harmful signal spillover disrupting mobile connectivity in border communities.

The National Communications Authority hosted the Togolese telecoms regulator, Autorité de Régulation des Communications Électroniques et des Postes (ARCEP), for the coordination meeting aimed at strengthening cross-border telecommunications operations along their shared frontier.

Officials described the consultations as critical for preventing signal interference that undermines service quality for subscribers in border areas, particularly as both nations expand network coverage and deploy advanced telecommunications technologies.

Suleman Salifu, Deputy Director General of Technical Operations at the NCA, emphasized that effective coordination was “crucial in preventing harmful interference in border areas and safeguarding the quality of service for operators and consumers.”

He reaffirmed Ghana’s commitment to working with Togo on frameworks aligned with International Telecommunication Union recommendations and regional guidelines under ECOWAS and the African Telecommunications Union.

ARCEP Togo delegation head Awutey Dodji Sylvanus indicated the discussions would establish groundwork for amendments to the current bilateral agreement, noting that both regulators have maintained constructive dialogue on coordination issues.

The sessions included participation from major mobile network operators including MTN Ghana, AT Ghana, Telecel Ghana, Moov, Telecel Togo, and YAS Togo, reflecting industry commitment to resolving cross-border connectivity challenges.

Over the three-day period, delegates reviewed field monitoring reports, exchanged technical data, and proposed revisions to improve efficiency and service delivery across borders, addressing growing demands for seamless connectivity.

The coordination meeting follows similar recent efforts by Ghana to address cross-border telecommunications challenges, including discussions with Burkina Faso regulators in August 2025 regarding signal interference along their common border.

Cross-border frequency coordination has become increasingly important as West African countries expand mobile network coverage and prepare for 5G deployment, requiring careful spectrum management to prevent interference between neighboring networks.

The outcome is expected to shape future cooperation between the two countries’ telecommunications sectors, ensuring a more predictable regulatory environment for operators and enhanced services for millions of consumers in Ghana and Togo’s border regions.

Both countries have experienced rapid growth in mobile penetration rates, making effective spectrum management crucial for maintaining service quality while accommodating expanding subscriber bases and data traffic volumes.

The bilateral coordination reflects broader regional efforts to harmonize telecommunications policies and technical standards across West Africa, supporting economic integration and cross-border communication needs.

Industry observers note that successful resolution of interference issues could serve as a model for other African countries facing similar cross-border telecommunications challenges as network infrastructure continues expanding across the continent.