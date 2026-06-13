Ghana to Replace 1968 Cooperative Law in Sector Reform

Ghana will scrap its 1968 cooperative law and write a national policy for a sector of 2.4 million members, after figures showed almost none meet basic governance rules.

The case for reform rests on the government’s own numbers. Of the 23,701 active cooperatives counted in 2025, just 449 held the annual general meeting the law requires, a compliance rate of 1.9 percent, according to the Department of Cooperatives. The Minister for Labour, Jobs and Employment, Dr. Abdul Rashid Hassan Pelpuo, said that gap must close before members can trust the system.

The law on the way out is the Cooperative Societies Decree of 1968, enacted as National Liberation Council Decree 252 under a military government and still in force at 58 years old. It remains one of only a handful of laws governing cooperatives in Ghana, alongside a 2015 credit union regulation. A Technical Working Group will draft both a replacement law and a National Policy on Cooperatives meant to tighten oversight and widen access to finance.

The sector it governs holds real money. The Department put the cumulative capital base at GH¢587.9 million across 29,612 registered societies working in agriculture, finance and services. The 2025 report logged 1,964 new societies and 131,979 new members over the year, growth that has outrun the system meant to supervise it.

Pelpuo cast the overhaul as a fixed exercise on a set timeline, one meant to “define the trajectory” of cooperative development for the next generation. He tied the push to the sector’s size, arguing its scale now demands firmer regulation and tighter coordination between state bodies.

The working group pulls in government, the Ghana Cooperative Council, the 24 Hour Economy Secretariat, banks, universities, civil society and development partners. It will hand over a draft law and the policy document.

How far any of it reaches will turn on enforcement. The current decree already calls for annual meetings, audited accounts and member oversight, and most cooperatives skip them. A new law that restates those duties without the muscle to enforce them would leave that 1.9 percent figure roughly where it stands.