Ghana to pursue WASH goals at global 2025 Sector Ministers’ Meeting in Madrid

Two Ghanaian cabinet ministers are set to join a high-level global delegation at the 2025 Sector Ministers’ Meeting (SMM) in Madrid, Spain, on October 22–23, to address the urgent need for integrated water, sanitation, and climate action into national policies. Hon. Kenneth Gilbert Adjei, Minister of Works, Housing and Water Resources, and Hon. Ahmed Ibrahim, Minister of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, will be among numerous government ministers from Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America and the rest of the world attending the SWA ministerial meeting.

The 2025 SMM, co-convened by the Government of Spain, UNICEF, and the Sanitation and Water for All (SWA) partnership, will gather ministers of water, sanitation, environment, climate, and finance from over 60 countries. Its theme, “Breaking Silos: Uniting Political Leadership to Integrate Water, Sanitation and Climate Action,” highlights the importance of collaborative governance in strengthening climate resilience and safeguarding communities worldwide.

From Compact to Action: Ghana Accelerates WASH Goals

Ghana’s decision to include the Minister of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs alongside the Minister for Water underscores the multi-faceted nature of global water and sanitation challenges. The involvement of the Chieftaincy Ministry is particularly significant from a sanitation perspective, recognizing the vital role of traditional leaders in disseminating best sanitation practices and driving behavioral change within their communities.

Meanwhile, in the opening remarks of Hon. Kenneth Gilbert Adjei at the Heads of State session at World Water Week in August, the Minister of Works, Housing and Water Resources recognized that “the absence of water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) services fuels preventable diseases, keeps children (especially girls) out of school, undermines gender equality, and erodes climate resilience.”

The current government is looking to build on the Presidential Compact on Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) which was signed by Ghana’s former president in August 2024 to improve public health, increase climate resilience, and ensure access to WASH services, particularly in hard-to-reach communities.

With the relaunch of Ghana National Sanitation Day in September this year, the allocation of 80% of the District Assemblies Common Fund to eliminate financial constraints on sanitation activities, and its nationally owned Ghana WASH Compact framework, the nation continues to work toward real solutions with clear objectives. In a nutshell, Ghana looks to achieve universal and equitable access to safe water by 2030, drastically reduce open defecation, and ensure adequate WASH services in all schools and health facilities.

SMM 2025: Expected Outcomes and Ghana’s Priorities

At the 2025 Sector Ministers’ Meeting in Madrid, mapping out strategies to mobilize domestic resources, attract private investment, and increase climate funds will be an important item on the agenda. The goal is for “the SWA ministerial meetings to serve as a crucial avenue for global leaders to monitor progress and mobilize innovative access to clean water and sanitation”, as noted by UN Deputy Secretary General Amina Mohammed.

Consequently, the key outcome of the 2025 SMM is to present the High-Level Leaders’ Compact on Water Security and Resilience – a political declaration designed to better integrate water, sanitation, and climate action.

The Compact will be an essential milestone, leveraging Heads of State Initiatives as a game-changer to accelerate progress toward Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for water and sanitation. Furthermore, it will provide COP30 Brazil in November 2025 and the UN 2026 Water Conference in December 2026 with the African perspectives needed to help create a global framework meant to align governments, donors, and civil society for global solutions.

“African governments have shown that when political will meets partnership, results follow,” Acting CEO of Sanitation and Water for All (SWA), Muyatwa Sitali, underlined. “The SMM is where global commitments meet local realities — and Africa’s leadership will be critical to achieving lasting change.”

The participation of Hon. Kenneth Gilbert Adjei (Minister of Works, Housing and Water Resources) and Hon. Ahmed Ibrahim (Minister of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs) at the 2025 SMM is crucial: The duo is expected to leverage Ghana’s robust and accountable national framework and rally the international community behind President John Dramani Mahama’s push to solidify the link between political leadership and transparent financial accountability in the water and sanitation sector.

About Sanitation and Water for All (SWA)

For 15 years, the Sanitation and Water for All (SWA) partnership — hosted by UNICEF — has united governments, civil society, private sector actors, and development partners to advance the human rights to water and sanitation for all. With over 500 partners worldwide, SWA drives political commitment, strengthens institutions, and promotes accountability to achieve lasting results.

For more information on the 2025 Sector Ministers’ Meeting (SMM), visit www.sanitationandwaterforall.org.