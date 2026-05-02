Ghana to Overhaul Labour Law and Public Sector Pay Structure

President John Dramani Mahama has announced two significant labour reforms: a near-complete bill extending legal protections to workers in the gig economy and remote work, and a new independent commission to restructure public sector pay from the ground up.

Speaking at the 2026 May Day celebrations held at Jackson Park in Koforidua in the Eastern Region on Friday, May 1, the President said the proposed labour legislation was designed to close gaps in Ghana’s current legal framework, which he acknowledged had failed to keep pace with rapid changes in how people work.

“Our Resetting Ghana Agenda ensures that whether you work in an office or you work with an app, your rights are protected, your pension is secure and your dignity is non-negotiable,” Mahama told the gathering.

The bill, which is nearing finalisation, will cover workers on digital platforms and mobile applications in addition to those in conventional workplaces, guaranteeing access to fair contracts, legal protection and pension benefits regardless of employment type or location.

On public sector pay, the President disclosed that the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) has begun preparatory work on an independent emoluments commission. The body will be tasked with designing a more transparent and equitable remuneration framework across all tiers of the public service, from senior officeholders to the lowest-paid civil servants.

The dual announcement arrived on the same day the Minority Caucus in Parliament issued a statement accusing the administration of presiding over worsening conditions for workers, citing salary delays and job insecurity in key sectors including education and health. The Minority’s statement was signed by Mavis Nkansah-Boadu, Member of Parliament for Afigya Sekyere East and Ranking Member of the Parliamentary Committee on Employment, Labour Relations and Pensions.

The President framed both reforms as central pillars of his administration’s broader economic agenda, which he said had shifted from stabilisation to expansion. He pledged that the gains already recorded in inflation, currency stability and reserve growth would translate into tangible improvements for ordinary workers.

“Growth must filter down to the pocket of the Ghanaian worker,” he said.