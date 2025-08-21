Ghana to Launch Real-Time Cargo Tracking to Fight Tax Evasion

Ghana’s tax authority plans to introduce an advanced cargo monitoring system by the end of this year. The initiative is designed to tackle under-invoicing and smuggling at the country’s ports.

Anthony Sarpong, Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority, announced the upcoming Advance Cargo Information system at a tax conference in Accra. He compared it to the existing passenger tracking system used in airports, which alerts officials to unusual luggage changes even before flights land.

The new digital tool will provide real-time data on incoming shipments, helping inspectors identify discrepancies and collect correct import duties. Sarpong said the technology will reduce leakage and speed up customs clearance.

Deputy Finance Minister Thomas Nyarko Ampem echoed the need for stronger revenue mobilization. He stated that the government under President John Mahama remains focused on macroeconomic stability after inheriting a troubled economy.

Tax experts support the move but emphasize the importance of fairness. George Ohene Kwatia, President of the Chartered Institute of Taxation, urged officials to keep the tax system simple and transparent.

Will digital tracking be the game-changer Ghana’s ports need? The GRA believes so, hoping it will position the country as a regional leader in trade technology.