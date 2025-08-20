Ghana to Introduce New Number Plates and Tracking System in 2026

Ghana’s Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority has announced sweeping changes to the country’s vehicle registration system, set to take effect in January 2026.

The reforms include new number plates with enhanced tracking technology and stricter enforcement of registration deadlines.

DVLA CEO Julius Neequaye Kotey revealed that newly introduced Dealer’s Permit stickers will allow authorities to track vehicles from their arrival at ports through the entire registration process. The system captures detailed information including the driver’s identity, arrival date, destination, and permit expiration—addressing previous gaps where vehicles circulated without known ownership.

Under the new regulations, car buyers will have two weeks to register their vehicles after purchase. Those who miss this deadline may face special—and significantly more expensive—number plates as a penalty. The changes also eliminate the traditional practice of displaying manufacturing years on plates, replacing it with regional and area codes for better geographical identification.

The complete legal framework for these changes is already in place, with full implementation scheduled for the start of 2026.