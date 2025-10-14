Ghana to Host The First AETF AI Conference, November 5–6, 2025

Accra, Ghana – The Africa Education Trust Fund (AETF) has announced that Ghana will host the inaugural Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) Conference from November 5–6, 2025, in Accra. The event, under the theme “AI for Africa: Unlocking Opportunities for Education, Innovation, and Sustainable Development,” aims to position Africa at the forefront of the global AI revolution by linking education, industry, and innovation.

The AETF AI Conference will bring together ministers, policymakers, researchers, innovators, investors, and youth leaders from across Africa and beyond. Sessions will explore how AI can transform education, finance, agribusiness, energy, communications, and governance, while creating pathways for African youth to thrive in the global economy.

In a statement, Conference Planning Committee Chairman, Prof. Sam Ndoga, said, “This conference represents a unique opportunity for Africa to define its own path in the AI era. We are not just examining the technology itself, but also how it can be applied to education, business, and development to ensure our young people are prepared to compete globally. We are encouraged by the early support from institutions such as Margins Group, Onesta, Fidelity Bank, Meta, GLICO Group and others, and we look forward to welcoming partners from across Africa and the world.”

A distinguished Board governs the Africa Education Trust Fund (AETF) and Management team drawn from across Africa and the diaspora, reflecting the Fund’s pan-African mandate and global reach. The Conference will also provide international and local companies the opportunity to exhibit AI-related products and services. These exhibitions will demonstrate how AI can support Africa’s competitiveness in finance, trade, education, agriculture, and other critical sectors, helping the continent to better integrate into the global economy.

Speaking at the media launch of the AETF AI Conference in Accra on Tuesday, October 14, 2025,

Hon. Dr. Ekwow Spio-Garbrah, Chairman of AETF, said the dual goals of the conference are clear: “We are bringing together global and African voices to ensure that Artificial Intelligence becomes a tool for Africa’s progress—not another digital divide. This conference is a platform where ideas meet investment, and where Africa’s youth gain the skills to lead in the AI-driven global economy.”

Renowned Ghanaian educationist and, Director and Company Secretary of Africa Education Trust Fund, Prof. (Mrs.) Goski Alabi, emphasized that the conference “seeks to harness the boundless power of Artificial Intelligence to transform Africa’s education, economy, and human development landscape. The Africa Education Trust Fund was founded on a simple but powerful conviction: that education, innovation, and enterprise must work together to secure The Africa We Want.”

According to her, the launch of the conference is a declaration, that Africa will not be a passive consumer of technology, but an active architect of intelligent, ethical, and inclusive innovation.

She said “Through AETF AI conference, we are building a platform where governments, academia, private sector leaders, and young innovators will collaborate to shape policies, build skills, and create opportunities powered by AI.”

On his part, Mr. J. Wendell Addy, Founder, Africa Private Sector Summit (APSS) and Advisory Board Member, Africa Education Trust Fund (AETF), said the upcoming AI in Africa Conference is both timely and historic, saying “It seeks to examine how Artificial Intelligence will shape Africa’s productivity, education, governance, and social development.”

He added that the AETF’s mission is to build an education system that is globally competitive yet distinctly African, producing innovators, thinkers, and ethical leaders capable of driving the Fourth Industrial Revolution in Africa (FIRIA).

Executive Director of ONESTA, Maxwell Commey, highlighted the critical importance of AI to supporting Ghanaian farmers become more efficient in their farming methods and increasing their farm yields.

Meanwhile, Dr. Abu Bako, the Founding President of Logos Rhema, urged Africans to lead the stewardship of what he termed “divine intelligence – authentic intelligence from where we get Artificial Intelligence – in our time”, describing Africa as the “birthplace of mathematics and algorithms (AI).”

He said “Africa the Birthplace of Mathematics and Algorithms (AI) Shall Rise Again by Empowering and Drawing Out the Best in Africa’s Next Generation of Ethical Leaders”, adding that “The same Spirit of wisdom that guided our ancestors in numbering the stars, measuring the earth, and ordering the heavens is calling Africa again — to lead the stewardship of Divine Intelligence (Authentic Intelligence from where we get Artificial Intelligence) in our time.”

Sponsors

The initial sponsors of the conference are Glico, Fidelity Bank, Jospong Group of Companies (JGC), Meta, Margins, ONESTA, and Africa Private Sector Summit (APSS).

The various speakers at the launch of the conference encouraged more organizations and individuals to get on board as sponsors. Organizations were invited to register to enable their IT teams attend the conference.

Registration

Registration, sponsorship, and exhibition opportunities are now open via the official conference portal: https://africaetf.org/ai-conference/.