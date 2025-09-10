Ghana to host maiden Space Conference 2025 as Africa’s Space economy is projected to skyrocket to $22.6B by 2026

Accra is set to make history as it welcomes the Maiden Ghana Space Conference (GSC 2025) from October 6–8, 2025 at the University of Ghana’s Institute of Statistical, Social, and Economic Research (ISSER). Themed “Harnessing Space Technology for Sustainable Development and Inclusive Growth in Ghana and Beyond,” the high-profile event positions Ghana at the forefront of Africa’s rapidly expanding space economy.

Backed by the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA), Ghana Space Science and Technology Institute (GSSTI), Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet), University of Ghana, All Nations University (ANU), Spacehubs Africa, and Agbedus Consult, the conference is expected to convene over 300 stakeholders from policymakers and international agencies to industry leaders, innovators, academia, startups, and the media.

The Ghana Space Conference will showcase the nation’s growing footprint in space innovation , from ANU’s groundbreaking GhanaSat-1 satellite and GSSTI’s 32-meter radio telescope at Kuntunse (a key part of the global Square Kilometre Array project), to the University of Ghana’s Regional Marine Centre and CERGIS, which are leveraging Earth observation data for marine management, agriculture, and climate resilience.

The conference will also spotlight GMet’s cutting-edge satellite-based forecasting and early-warning systems, underscoring Ghana’s role as a continental hub for space-driven solutions.

Why Space, Why Now?

Africa’s space economy is projected to hit $22.64 billion by 2026, with investments in satellites, research, and infrastructure accelerating across the continent. For Ghana, the development of the National Space Policy (2024) signals a decisive commitment to integrating space technologies into national priorities, from food security and environmental monitoring to trade efficiency and cross-border collaboration under the AfCFTA framework headquartered in Accra.

“Space is no longer a luxury; it is a strategic tool for sustainable growth, climate action, and industrial competitiveness,” organizers emphasize.

Key Objectives of GSC 2025

The three-day conference is designed to:

• Showcase Ghana’s Space Capabilities: Demonstrate cutting-edge research and real-world applications in agriculture, climate resilience, and disaster management.

• Align Space Tech with the SDGs: Drive conversations on how space innovations support Ghana’s development agenda, UN SDGs, and Agenda 2063.

• Strengthen Policy and Capacity: Create frameworks for funding, regulation, and STEM capacity building, while fostering an enabling environment for startups and SMEs.

• Empower Youth and Women: Promote inclusivity in STEM and space fields through mentorship, training, and awareness campaigns.

• Foster Global Partnerships: Establish regional and international collaborations in space science and technology.

Ghana at the Heart of Africa’s Space Future

With 60% of Africa’s population under 25, a vast 30 million km² landmass, and urgent challenges ranging from climate change to food insecurity, space applications hold transformative potential. Ghana’s leadership in hosting this maiden conference signals its ambition not just to participate in the global space race, but to set the pace for Africa’s space-driven future.

The Ghana Space Conference 2025 is more than an event, it is the Launchpad for Ghana’s next big leap into the new frontier of innovation, sustainability, and global competitiveness.