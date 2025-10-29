Ghana to Host Africa’s Largest Hip-Hop Festival in December

Ghana will host the inaugural Talking Drums Festival in December, a major hip-hop event featuring over 40 international artists that promises significant economic benefits for Accra.

The 48-hour festival scheduled for December 29-30 is expected to draw tens of thousands of local and international visitors, generating substantial revenue for hotels, restaurants, transport services and local vendors.

The event positions Ghana as a hub for the global Afro-diasporic creative economy and aligns with the national Black Star Initiative connecting the global Black diaspora with Ghana.

Rex Owusu Marfo, Presidential Coordinator for the Black Star Experience, emphasized Ghana’s cultural leadership, stating, “Ghana’s esteemed reputation as the Culture Capital of Africa positions it as the ideal host.”

Beyond immediate economic gains, the festival could stimulate lasting investment in Ghana’s entertainment sector and create opportunities for local entrepreneurs in music production, event management and digital media.

If successful, the event may become an annual fixture with ongoing benefits for tourism and creative industries.