Ghana to Host Africa’s First Artificial Intelligence Conference in November

.. Event to Spotlight AI’s Role in Education, Innovation, and Sustainable Development

Accra, Ghana — Ghana will host the maiden edition of the Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) Conference from November 5 to 6, 2025, organized by the Africa Education Trust Fund (AETF). The high-profile event, themed “AI for Africa: Unlocking Opportunities for Education, Innovation, and Sustainable Development,” seeks to position the continent at the forefront of the global AI revolution.

The conference, to be held in Accra, is expected to draw ministers, policymakers, researchers, innovators, investors, and youth leaders from across Africa and beyond. Discussions will explore the transformative potential of AI in key sectors such as education, finance, agriculture, energy, and governance — with a focus on equipping Africa’s youth to thrive in the global digital economy.

Speaking at the official media launch in Accra on Tuesday, Hon. Dr. Ekwow Spio-Garbrah, Chairman of AETF, said the conference aims to ensure that AI becomes a tool for Africa’s advancement rather than a driver of inequality.

> “We are bringing together global and African voices to ensure that Artificial Intelligence becomes a tool for Africa’s progress — not another digital divide,” he said. “This conference is a platform where ideas meet investment, and where Africa’s youth gain the skills to lead in the AI-driven global economy.”

Prof. (Mrs.) Goski Alabi, Director and Company Secretary of the AETF, described the conference as a declaration of Africa’s readiness to lead in ethical and inclusive innovation.

> “Through the AETF AI Conference, we are building a platform where governments, academia, private sector leaders, and young innovators will collaborate to shape policies, build skills, and create opportunities powered by AI,” she said.

Conference Planning Committee Chairman, Prof. Sam Ndoga, noted that the gathering provides a chance for Africa to chart its own course in the AI era.

> “We are not just examining the technology itself but exploring how it can be applied to education, business, and development to prepare our young people to compete globally,” he said.

He also acknowledged the support of early partners including Margins Group, Onesta, Fidelity Bank, Meta, GLICO Group, and others.

Mr. J. Wendell Addy, Founder of the Africa Private Sector Summit (APSS) and an AETF Advisory Board Member, emphasized the significance of the conference in shaping the continent’s future.

> “The AETF’s mission is to build an education system that is globally competitive yet distinctly African — producing innovators and ethical leaders capable of driving the Fourth Industrial Revolution in Africa,” he stated.

On his part, Maxwell Commey, Executive Director of Onesta, highlighted AI’s potential to boost agricultural productivity by helping Ghanaian farmers adopt smarter, data-driven farming practices.

Meanwhile, Dr. Abu Bako, Founding President of Logos Rhema, urged Africans to take leadership in what he termed “divine intelligence” — the authentic source of artificial intelligence.

> “Africa, the birthplace of mathematics and algorithms, shall rise again by empowering its next generation of ethical leaders,” he said.

The conference will feature panel discussions, exhibitions, and innovation showcases, offering international and local companies the chance to present AI-related products and services.

Sponsors of the inaugural event include Glico, Fidelity Bank, Jospong Group of Companies, Meta, Margins, Onesta, and the Africa Private Sector Summit (APSS). Organizers have encouraged additional institutions and individuals to join as sponsors or exhibitors.

Registration and sponsorship opportunities are open via the official website: https://africaetf.org/ai-conference/.