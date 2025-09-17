Ghana to host 2025 diaspora summit in December

Ghana will host the 2025 diaspora summit in December, which aims to deepen partnerships among people of African descent and the continent, and leverage their resources for development.

Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said during the media launch on Wednesday that the Ghanaian government will grant visa-free access to all people of African descent attending the summit.

The minister said Africa could not be complete without the diaspora, including students who have traveled abroad for education, migrants domiciled abroad, and descendants of those taken away forcibly during the transatlantic slave trade.

“The summit is the continuation of our struggle towards justice, toward the restoration of dignity, and reparation is a critical part of that justice and dignity,” he stressed.

Ablakwa said the importance of the diaspora to Africa is not only based on the remittances they send back home, but also on the skills and innovations the continent needs for its development and renaissance.

He said the government would also continue to ensure a conducive investment atmosphere for the diaspora to participate in.