Ghana to Host 2025 ADEA Triennale in Accra

Ghana has officially been selected to host the 2025 Triennale of the Association for the Development of Education in Africa (ADEA), a major event in Africa’s education

calendar, Ghana’s Minister for Education, Hon. Haruna Iddrisu, announced at a press conference held Tuesday in Accra.

The highly anticipated summit is scheduled to take place from October 29–31, 2025, at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra, and will gather over 350 participants, including more than 30 African ministers of education, and high-level representatives from global institutions such as the World Bank, African Development Bank, UNESCO, the Gates Foundation, and the Mastercard Foundation.

Held under the theme, “Strengthening the Resilience of Africa’s Educational Systems: Advancing Towards Ending Learning Poverty by 2035 with a Well-Educated and Skilled Workforce for the Continent and Beyond,” the 2025 Triennale aims to drive

bold, evidence-based dialogue on tackling Africa’s most pressing educational challenges.

“This conference is not just about conversations—it’s about commitment,” Iddrisu said. “Ghana is proud to host this significant gathering of thinkers, educators, and policy leaders who are united in one mission: ending learning poverty by 2035.”

According to the minister, the Triennale will provide a powerful platform for knowledge sharing, peer learning, and partnership-building to accelerate learning outcomes for millions of African children. Discussions will focus on foundational learning, technical and higher education, and the transformative role of artificial intelligence and data-driven innovation in education governance and delivery.

“Like it or not, artificial intelligence will affect the way we learn, the way we teach, and how education is governed. We must be prepared,” Iddrisu emphasized.

The minister also noted that Ghana, with continued support from the World Bank and the Global Partnership for Education through the GALOP initiative, is making strides in reintegrating out-of-school children and is committed to sharing its experiences with other nations.

Opening the Triennale will be His Excellency President John Dramani Mahama, with Hon. Haruna Iddrisu officially welcoming delegates.

“As a country, we remain committed to expanding infrastructure, improving education quality, and working hand in

hand with partners to meet our collective goals,” the minister added.

The ADEA Triennale is one of the largest and most influential education gatherings in Africa, and its 2025 edition is expected to shape the continent’s education discourse for the coming decade.

—

Reporting by [Kingsley Asiedu]

[NewsGhana]