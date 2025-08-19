Ghana to Honor Top University Students at Annual Awards Ceremony

Accra will host the fourth edition of the Ghana Tertiary Students Awards and Honors on September 19.

The event celebrates the most outstanding student leaders, innovators, and entrepreneurs from universities across the country.

The ceremony will be held at the CLOGSAG Headquarters, starting with a red carpet event at 6 PM. It aims to recognize excellence in academics, leadership, and community impact, shining a spotlight on the next generation of Ghanaian changemakers.

Tickets for the event are available at different tiers, including a standard single ticket and discounted packages for couples and families. They can be purchased via a designated shortcode.

Organized by Apex Africa Concept, the awards night is supported by Fast Vote as the official voting partner. It has become a key date on the calendar for highlighting student achievement and ambition.