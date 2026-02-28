Ghana to Build Airport Hotel, Car Park and New Airline as Aviation Push Accelerates

Ghana’s aviation sector is on the cusp of its most significant transformation in two decades, with President John Dramani Mahama using last Friday’s State of the Nation Address to confirm a sweeping package of airport upgrades, a new national airline, and a bold repositioning of the country as the premier aviation hub in West Africa.

Passenger traffic at the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) climbed to 3.625 million in 2025, up from 3.4 million the previous year, and the growing congestion at the main hub has made infrastructure expansion an operational necessity rather than an aspiration.

At the centre of the upgrade is the remodelling of Terminal 2 at Accra International Airport, formerly known as Kotoka International Airport, into a dual-purpose facility capable of handling both domestic and select international flights. The government says this will reduce peak-hour pressure on Terminal 3 and significantly improve the overall passenger experience.

“We are remodelling Terminal 2 at Accra International Airport into a dual-purpose facility to serve both domestic and international flights, thereby improving operational efficiency and enhancing the overall passenger experience,” President Mahama told Parliament.

The Terminal 2 project anchors a broader package of upgrades at the Accra hub. A new concourse will physically link Terminal 2 to Terminal 3, enabling seamless transfers between the two facilities. Terminal 3 will also gain a seven-storey multi-tier car park, an airport hotel, and expanded retail amenities. Runway expansion and overlay works to reinforce the main landing surface are already underway and will continue alongside the terminal works.

To fund the upgrade programme, the government has introduced an Airport Infrastructure Development Charge (AIDC) effective April 1, applying a $100 fee for international return journeys, $15 for travel within ECOWAS, and $30 for other African routes. While airline representatives have raised concerns about competitiveness, GACL leadership has said the charge is structured to deliver visible infrastructure improvements that will justify the levy.

Beyond Accra, the government confirmed that regional airports in Tamale, Kumasi, Takoradi, Sunyani, Wa, and Ho are earmarked for upgrades to improve national connectivity and support domestic air travel growth. Tamale Airport is additionally being prepared to host Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facilities, while Ho Airport has been designated to support pilot training programmes.

On the national airline, President Mahama confirmed that the 10-member task force established in May 2025, chaired by Charles Asare, former Managing Director of GACL, has submitted its business model and operational framework. “This airline will take off soon, Inshallah,” he told Parliament. Transport Minister Joseph Bukari Nikpe had earlier confirmed that all regulatory processes would be completed to allow the airline to begin operations by the first quarter of 2027. Previous attempts to restore a national carrier following Ghana Airways’ liquidation in 2004 and Ghana International Airlines’ closure in 2010 both failed to materialise.

The aviation agenda sits within a broader $800 million infrastructure modernisation programme and is complemented by the formal renaming of the Accra airport, a new air traffic control tower currently under construction at the hub, and regulatory reforms aligned with International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) standards under the Ghana Civil Aviation Amendment Act, 2016 (Act 906).