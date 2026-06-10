Ghana to Audit Real State Share of Mining Wealth

The Ghana Chamber of Mines and the country’s extractive transparency body will jointly measure how much of mining profits the state actually keeps, testing a popular five percent claim.

The agreement, disclosed at the Chamber’s 98th annual general meeting (AGM) held in Accra on Friday, June 5, arrives as record gold prices sharpen public demands across Africa for a bigger national slice of mineral wealth. Whatever the study finds will arm one side of an argument now shaping tax policy, mining law reform and investor decisions in Ghana.

The exercise, proposed by the Ghana Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (GHEITI), will compare the government’s take from major mining concessions against company returns. Dr Steve Manteaw, co chair of the GHEITI multi stakeholder group, said the goal is to replace assumption with evidence, particularly the entrenched claim that Ghana retains only about five percent of the benefits from mining, a narrative he considers misleading. He warned that soaring gold prices have fed resource nationalism in several African mining jurisdictions and that the industry needs a deliberate strategy to win public understanding.

The industry brings strong numbers to that debate. Chamber chief executive Dr Kenneth Ashigbey told the AGM that large scale mining contributed more than GH¢22.22 billion to the economy in 2025, supported 13,819 direct jobs, spent about $4.2 billion on local procurement and invested $88.6 million in community development. The backdrop is a production boom: total gold output jumped 23.41 percent to 5.94 million ounces in 2025, with small scale miners overtaking large producers for the first time in over a century.

Yet the fiscal tug of war is already visible. The Growth and Sustainability Levy on miners rose from one percent to three percent before the Chamber’s lobbying secured a cut back to one percent for 2026 and a commitment to phase it out by 2028. Dr Ashigbey wants the levy scrapped entirely, arguing that fiscal predictability decides where mining capital flows.

Government is rewriting the rules at the same time. Lands and Natural Resources Minister Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah told the meeting that a revised Minerals and Mining Act and a new National Mining Policy have cleared Cabinet and are heading to Parliament. The Chamber backs a new medium scale mining category, timelines for ratifying leases and a conditional return of international arbitration.

Not every reform enjoys consensus. The minister declared “the train of contract mining has left the station already,” rejecting resistance from the Ghana Mine Workers’ Union, a clash over jobs and ownership that previews the battles the tax study may inflame or settle.

No timeline has been announced for completing the assessment.