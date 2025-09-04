Ghana Threatens MultiChoice License Over Price Cut Ultimatum

Ghana’s Communications Minister Samuel Nartey George has given MultiChoice Ghana a September 6 deadline to reduce DStv subscription fees by 30 percent or face license revocation and operational shutdown.

The ultimatum, delivered at the Digital Africa Summit in Accra on Wednesday, escalates a months-long dispute between the government and South Africa-based pay-television operator over subscription pricing that began in July 2025.

“They have up to the 6th of September. If by that time there is no resolution, we will shut down the operations of MultiChoice. No company, no corporate entity is more powerful than the collective interest of the Ghanaian people,” George declared at the summit.

The minister argued that the price reduction demand follows the appreciation of Ghana’s currency and improved economic conditions, making current subscription rates unfair to consumers.

George revealed that MultiChoice has accumulated significant fines for non-compliance with regulatory requirements, owing between GHS150,000 and GHS170,000 after daily penalties of GHS10,000 were imposed approximately 15-16 days earlier.

The company has failed to submit required pricing data to the National Communications Authority under the Electronic Communications Act, contributing to the regulatory standoff. The original deadline was initially set for August 7 but was extended to September 6, 2025.

The directive follows widespread public outcry and a government investigation into DStv’s pricing structure in Ghana, where consumers have complained about high subscription costs relative to regional competitors.

MultiChoice has previously stated that reducing subscription fees by the demanded percentage would be untenable for its operations, leading George to accuse the company of not taking Ghanaians seriously.

The minister indicated that government officials expect to meet with MultiChoice representatives in the coming days, but warned that failure to implement the 30 percent price reduction would result in immediate shutdown of operations.

The South Africa-based operator is required to implement the reduction across all its packages for customers in the country, affecting hundreds of thousands of DStv subscribers nationwide.

The dispute highlights broader tensions between multinational corporations and African governments over pricing strategies and consumer protection in the telecommunications and broadcasting sectors.

Ghana’s firm stance reflects growing pressure from citizens facing economic challenges who view current DStv pricing as excessive compared to local economic conditions and purchasing power.

The threatened shutdown would affect MultiChoice’s significant subscriber base in Ghana and could set precedent for other African markets where similar pricing disputes have emerged with international service providers.

Success of the government’s ultimatum depends on MultiChoice’s willingness to accept reduced profit margins in Ghana or risk losing access to one of West Africa’s key markets.

The September 6 deadline represents a critical juncture for both parties, with potential implications for foreign investment confidence and regulatory enforcement in Ghana’s telecommunications sector.