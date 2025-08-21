Ghana Think Tank Questions Fiscal Transparency in Bank Bailout

A prominent economic policy institute is raising alarms over the government’s accounting of a major bank rescue.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies says officials failed to fully report the fiscal impact of recapitalizing the National Investment Bank.

According to the 2025 mid-year budget review, the support package for NIB totaled GH₵2.45 billion. This included GH₵450 million in cash, GH₵1.5 billion in government bonds, and GH₵500 million in shares of Nestlé Ghana Limited assigned to the bank.

But only the cash portion was recorded as official expenditure, according to Leslie Dwight Mensah, a Senior Research Fellow at IFS. He says this understates the true cost, since the bonds and shares also represent real commitments by the state.

“This omission means the official expenditure and deficit positions for the first half of the year are understated,” Mensah explained. The same issue appears in full-year projections, which also exclude most of the support.

The IFS warns that such incomplete reporting risks eroding trust in Ghana’s fiscal data. It urges the government to adhere to its commitment-based reporting framework, which requires including both cash and non-cash financial support.

Transparency is crucial for market confidence, especially when public funds are used to stabilize financial institutions. Inaccurate bookkeeping can mislead investors and international partners about the true state of public finances.

The Ministry of Finance has not yet responded to these concerns. Observers will be watching closely to see if future budget updates reflect a more complete picture.