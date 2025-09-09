Ghana Think Tank Leader Backs Police Action in Political Corruption Case

Policy think tank president Franklin Cudjoe has endorsed police action against a prominent opposition politician while demanding substantiation of serious corruption allegations against Ghana’s top law enforcement official.

Cudjoe, who heads IMANI Africa, responded to the arrest of New Patriotic Party Bono Regional Chairman Kwame Baffoe, widely known as Abronye, by Ghana Police Service for what authorities described as “offensive conduct conducive to the breach of the peace.”

The arrest followed public statements by Abronye allegedly calling the Inspector-General of Police “the dumbest and most corrupt” official in Ghana’s history. Cudjoe, writing on social media, said such serious allegations require evidence.

“Surely if anyone alleges that the IGP is the dumbest and most corrupt we have ever had, they must be ready to prove these allegations,” Cudjoe stated, adding that he had reviewed audio recordings of Abronye’s statements but could not share them publicly.

Ghana Police Service confirmed Monday that Abronye was arrested on charges of offensive conduct conducive to the breach of the peace and would appear in court. The case highlights ongoing tensions between political figures and law enforcement in Ghana’s democratic system.

The controversy has intensified with reports that Abronye has formally requested political asylum in eight countries, including neighboring Côte d’Ivoire and the United States, citing alleged threats to his safety.

Cudjoe’s intervention reflects broader concerns about political discourse standards in Ghana, where public officials and opposition figures frequently engage in heated exchanges. As president of IMANI Africa, one of Ghana’s leading policy research organizations, Cudjoe’s voice carries significant weight in national debates.

The think tank leader’s position appears to balance support for law enforcement accountability with demands for evidence-based political discourse. His comments suggest that while criticism of public officials remains legitimate, unsubstantiated corruption allegations cross legal boundaries.

Ghana’s democratic institutions face regular tests as political tensions escalate ahead of future electoral cycles. The current dispute involves fundamental questions about free speech limits, official accountability, and the rule of law in West Africa’s stable democracy.

Legal experts note that Ghana’s laws against offensive conduct require careful balance between protecting public order and preserving democratic debate. The outcome of Abronye’s case could influence how similar disputes are handled in Ghana’s evolving political landscape.

The Inspector-General of Police has not publicly responded to the corruption allegations, maintaining standard protocol for ongoing legal proceedings. Ghana Police Service continues investigating the matter as part of broader efforts to maintain public order and institutional respect.