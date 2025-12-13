Ghana Technical Vocational Education Enrollment Surges One Hundred Ninety Three Percent

Enrollment at Ghana’s Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions has grown approximately 193 percent since 2020, rising from 25,091 students to 73,434 in 2024 as infrastructure modernization and curriculum reforms transform public perception. Planet One Group collaborates with the Ministry of Education on phase two expanding state of the art TVET centers nationwide, strengthening the broader vocational education ecosystem supporting industrialization and youth employment.

Sanjeev Mansotra, Chairman of Planet One Group, stated the transformation underway in Ghana’s TVET sector enables the country to tap into vast human potential while laying groundwork for more inclusive and prosperous futures. According to Mansotra, the remarkable enrollment surge reflects aspirations of Ghana’s next generation and underscores the power of holistic approaches to education preparing young people for productive employment in key industries.

The World Bank’s 9th Economic Update projects Ghana’s working age population will grow significantly over the next decade, presenting major opportunities for economic expansion provided the growing labor force transitions into productive employment. The report highlights importance of structural reforms, private sector led growth and job creation, emphasizing that investment in human capital and digital economy will prove key to Ghana’s resilience and long term prosperity.

Phase one of TVET transformation began in 2019 when Planet One partnered with government to overhaul vocational education, modernizing 38 National Vocational Training Institutions, establishing two new foundry and machining centers, and upgrading the Opportunities Industrialisation Centre in Accra. Enhanced infrastructure including hostels, classrooms, Information and Communications Technology (ICT) labs, workshops and industrial grade equipment expanded capacity making TVET accessible to students from both urban and rural communities.

Nearly 700 teachers and trainers received updated professional training while new curricula were introduced aligning with Ghana’s industrial growth needs across 28 trades including sectors vital to economic development. The initiative removed barriers to access creating aspirational environments for young people including women previously underrepresented in vocational education. Today TVET is recognized as a gateway to opportunity equipping students with practical skills and digital literacy for employment and entrepreneurship.

Phase two now underway will further expand and modernize vocational training at the polytechnic level, introducing advanced workshops and laboratories meeting demands of Ghana’s evolving economy. The Institute for Security Studies (ISS) African Futures study projects that with continued investment in economic diversification, Ghana’s economy could grow at average rates of 9 percent from 2025 to 2043, raising gross domestic product per capita and lifting millions from poverty.

Transforming the TVET sector proves central to this vision, providing skilled workforce needed for industrialization, value addition and sustainable growth. Where vocational education was once viewed as less attractive alternatives to university, the initiative has shifted public perception substantially. Young Ghanaians including women increasingly turn to TVET as routes to employment and self reliance, with graduates better equipped for employment, entrepreneurship and participation in high growth sectors central to Ghana’s development agenda.

Mansotra concluded that as new graduates step into key industries, positive impacts of government efforts will resonate throughout the Ghanaian economy, advancing national goals for industrialization and inclusive growth. The ongoing transformation of Ghana’s vocational education system opens doors for the next generation while laying groundwork for sustained prosperity. Recent reforms have reshaped perceptions shifting vocational education from previously marginalized options to attractive pathways particularly for women historically underrepresented.

The partnership between Planet One and government demonstrates what becomes possible when private sector, academia and development oriented organizations align investments. Other African nations observe Ghana’s TVET transformation as models for strengthening their own vocational education systems. Togo recently received 50 million euro credit approval from the ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development supporting Planet One Education’s construction of six modern vocational and technical training centers.

Ghana’s government committed to establishing at least two state of the art TVET centers in each region serving as headquarters for technical and vocational training fully equipped with modern machines and training tools for all levels. These centers will provide young people with skills making them employable, enhancing livelihoods and creating wealth through initiatives like the One District One Factory (1D1F) program ensuring skills and TVET drive development across the country.

The Development of Skills for Industry Projects (DSIP) forms part of government efforts reforming TVET, delivered by the Council for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (COTVET) with financial support from the African Development Bank (AfDB) and Government of Ghana. The objective supports development of high quality middle level technical and vocational skills required for growth and development of Ghana’s economy meeting demands of modern industry and the fourth industrial revolution.

Over the years the TVET sector suffered image crises over public perceptions of being refuges for students not academically endowed. Together with obsolete machinery, fragmented TVET landscapes, outdated curriculum, lack of standardization, duplication of roles amongst agencies and poor investment, the sector lagged behind academic education pathways. Current reforms address these historical challenges systematically through infrastructure modernization, curriculum updates and enhanced teacher training.

The Ghana TVET Voucher Project (GTVP) supported by Ghanaian German financial cooperation and co financed by the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) represents the first voucher program in the TVET sector with 10 million euro funding. The program is implemented by COTVET supported by the Ghana Skills Development Initiative providing financial assistance enabling more young people to access quality vocational training previously beyond their economic reach.

Cabinet approved a five year strategic plan for TVET transformation including introduction of the TVET Service Bill for enactment and operationalization along with amendments to legislation for COTVET. These regulatory frameworks ensure effective regulation, coordination, standardization and quality of instruction in TVET with all Technical and Vocational Institutions realigned under Ministry of Education oversight creating coherent national systems.

Public private partnerships now shape curricula with increased investment in facilities and teacher training meeting industry needs. Equipment uses real world industrial quality components helping students become better prepared for what they will encounter in jobs with industry relevant skills making them ready for labor markets. Each equipment incorporates skill development needed for modern industry tackling challenges presented by technological advancement and automation.

The informal sector employs over 85 percent of Africa’s workforce making vocational training the only accessible route to employment for many. Yet much remains informal and unrecognized leaving gaps between education and labor market demands. Despite rising school enrollment too many young people remain unemployed or underemployed as traditional curricula do not match job market realities requiring TVET expansion addressing these structural challenges.

Throughout history infrastructure investments have shaped economic fortunes of nations driving industrialization and trade. Today TVET represents modern equivalent infrastructure laying foundations for inclusive progress across Africa. Over 60 percent of Africa’s population is under 25 and by 2050 nearly 600 million will be of working age. If equipped with right skills this demographic dividend can unlock futures where industries flourish and nations move forward.

Ghana’s transformation inspires other African nations recognizing growing importance of vocational education addressing youth unemployment and skills gaps. The success demonstrates what becomes possible when governments, industry and educators work together aligning resources toward common objectives. As more countries follow suit TVET must be seen not as fallbacks but as foundational infrastructure of resilient and inclusive economies.

The Ministry of Education works promoting skills training and development for industrialization generating greater awareness of TVET importance. Success of skills competitions will be determined by rising interest among Ghanaians especially youth. Through publicity generated for competitions awareness of TVET depth and potential changing fortunes of Ghanaians becomes obvious demonstrating value propositions of technical and vocational pathways.

Limited private sector involvement in curriculum design, internships and job placement continues hindering system responsiveness to market needs requiring deeper engagement between educational institutions and employers. Sweeping reforms modernize TVET expanding access nationwide making digital skills central to training preparing graduates for modern workplace demands including automation, artificial intelligence and digital technologies transforming industries.

Students engage with modern equipment and technologies not typically available through traditional educational approaches bridging gaps between theoretical knowledge and practical implementation. The center provides hands on learning environments where students apply classroom instruction to real production scenarios building confidence and competencies valued by employers. Enhanced infrastructure significantly improves access for both urban and rural learners previously excluded from quality vocational training opportunities.

The government upgrades existing centers ensuring skills and TVET serve as drivers of development across the country. Enhancement aims making Ghanaian workforce globally competitive capable of attracting foreign investment and competing in international markets. Investment in TVET directly supports national industrialization agendas creating skilled labor pools required for manufacturing, construction, technology and service sectors driving economic diversification.

Graduates leave with stronger technical skills boosting employability and reshaping perceptions of vocational education as viable career pathways. The positive impacts ripple through economies as skilled workers contribute to productivity increases, innovation and entrepreneurship. TVET creates pathways to jobs, fuels innovation and drives sustainable growth essential for nations pursuing middle income status and beyond.

