Ghana Tax Chief Urges Citizens: Request VAT Receipts

Ghana’s tax authority has launched a public campaign encouraging citizens to request VAT invoices during everyday transactions, positioning consumer behavior as a cornerstone of national development funding.

Commissioner-General Anthony Kwasi Sarpong made the appeal during Cape Coast’s annual Oguaa Fetu Afahye festival, emphasizing that demanding receipts from restaurants, hotels, and retailers represents a simple but powerful contribution to economic growth.

The Ghana Revenue Authority chief connected tax compliance directly to development outcomes, telling festival-goers that national progress depends on effective revenue collection. His message reflects broader government efforts to expand the tax base as Ghana seeks sustainable financing for public services and infrastructure.

Sarpong addressed festival participants during the 2025 celebrations, linking cultural events to civic responsibility. The timing underscores GRA’s strategy of using popular gatherings to promote tax awareness among diverse audiences.

Ghana currently operates under a complex VAT structure totaling 21.9%, combining a 15% standard rate with additional levies including the National Health Insurance Levy, Ghana Education Trust Fund contributions, and COVID-19 recovery charges. This system has created compliance challenges and higher consumer costs.

Major reforms are underway to streamline the taxation framework. The government plans to reduce the effective VAT rate to 20% by implementing comprehensive changes that eliminate cascading effects. These modifications respond to President John Mahama’s commitment to “human-centered” tax policies.

The new VAT bill is expected to be finalized by September 2025, enabling parliamentary consideration before year-end. The reforms include abolishing the COVID-19 Health Recovery Levy and restructuring how supplementary taxes are calculated and applied.

The authority aims to replace multiple sector-specific VAT rates with a unified standard rate, reducing administrative complexity for businesses and improving compliance rates. Higher registration thresholds will exempt smaller enterprises from VAT obligations while electronic invoicing requirements strengthen monitoring capabilities.

GRA targets GH₵200 billion in revenue for 2025, with VAT improvements central to achieving this ambitious goal. The figure represents significant growth from current collection levels, requiring enhanced compliance across all economic sectors.

Recent policy changes include implementing 15% VAT on non-life insurance premiums effective July 2025, expanding the tax base into previously exempt services. These incremental expansions complement broader structural reforms designed to create more predictable revenue streams.

Sarpong highlighted GRA’s community engagement beyond revenue collection, citing recent disaster relief contributions totaling GH₵100,000 to support flood victims in the Central Region. This demonstrates the authority’s broader role in national development initiatives.

The commissioner-general emphasized stakeholder consultation throughout the reform process, including workshops with traders, business associations, and sector-specific discussions. This collaborative approach aims to build consensus around necessary changes while addressing implementation concerns.

An Independent Tax Appeal Board will launch by year-end, providing businesses with improved dispute resolution mechanisms. This institutional development supports the government’s efforts to create a more taxpayer-friendly environment while maintaining compliance standards.

The VAT reform initiative represents Ghana’s most comprehensive tax system overhaul in recent years, balancing revenue generation needs with business competitiveness concerns. Success depends largely on public cooperation and understanding of tax obligations.

Citizens requesting VAT invoices create accountability pressures on businesses while generating documentation that enables effective enforcement. This grassroots compliance culture supports broader institutional reforms aimed at sustainable public finance management.