Ghana Tax Boss Wants Cooperation Not Confrontation in Reforms

Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) Commissioner General Anthony Kwasi Sarpong has called for a less confrontational approach to tax collection, saying trust will prove a more effective compliance tool than penalties.

In recent remarks on the direction of Ghana’s tax reform, Sarpong described an institution in active transition, one moving away from procedural complexity and institutional distance toward a system that is simpler, more transparent, and responsive to how taxpayers actually live and work.

At the centre of that shift is the Integrated Tax Administration System (ITAS), a platform designed to consolidate tax processes and give both taxpayers and their advisors a more consistent experience. Sarpong was careful to frame ITAS as one element of a wider effort. Real reform, he said, also depends on an ecosystem that includes accounting firms, tax practitioners, finance professionals, professional bodies, and the media, all of whom translate policy into practice and help build public confidence as the system changes.

The direction Sarpong describes aligns with the RESET Agenda of President John Dramani Mahama, and he argued that Ghana’s economic transformation would not hold unless the tax system supporting it is modern and effective.

The argument has practical weight. Ghana’s informal economy accounts for the majority of employment, placing large portions of potential revenue beyond the reach of conventional enforcement. Closing that gap depends less on penalties and more on the willingness of businesses and individuals to participate, which in turn depends on whether they trust the system is fair and understand how it works.

The public framing from Ghana’s top tax official is a notable departure. Revenue administrations across the region have historically relied on audit threats and sanctions to keep compliance rates up. A commissioner who places taxpayer education and institutional clarity at the front of a reform agenda is signalling a change in how the GRA intends to operate going forward.