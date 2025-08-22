Ghana Tax Authority Shifts from Enforcement to Partnership Model

The Ghana Revenue Authority is moving away from a strict enforcement approach to a more collaborative relationship with taxpayers, aiming to build trust and improve compliance.

Commissioner-General Anthony Kwasi Sarpong detailed the new strategy at a customer experience conference in Accra, highlighting the role of technology in this transformation.

The GRA has introduced online filing, faceless audits, electronic tax certificates, and a voluntary disclosure program to simplify processes and reduce frustration for taxpayers. These changes are part of a broader effort to make the authority more agile and customer-focused.

According to Sarpong, the shift is already showing positive results, though he acknowledged that the journey is ongoing. The human element is also being emphasized—staff are receiving training to handle taxpayer concerns with greater empathy and professionalism.

The authority has set an ambitious revenue target of GH¢200 billion by the end of the year, up from GH¢153 billion in 2024. This forms part of a medium-term plan to strengthen domestic revenue mobilization and improve Ghana’s tax-to-GDP ratio.