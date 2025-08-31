Ghana Targets US$12bn Tree Crop Revenue by 2030

Ghana plans to generate at least $12 billion annually from six tree crops by 2030, marking an ambitious shift away from cocoa dependency.

The Tree Crops Development Authority announced the target as part of its comprehensive diversification strategy.

Cashew, coconut, oil palm, rubber, mango, and shea crops form the foundation of this economic transformation plan. Each crop is expected to contribute roughly $2 billion per year, though officials believe proper investment could push revenues even higher.

Dr. Andy Osei Okrah, who leads the Tree Crops Development Authority, outlined a four-pillar approach driving the initiative. The strategy centers on expanding farm acreage while improving yields through modern farming techniques and stronger value chains.

Building credibility remains crucial for attracting investment, Okrah explained. The Authority is positioning itself as a center of excellence, training staff, and providing farmers with technical support and pest management services. Many investors remain unaware of opportunities in Ghana’s tree crop sector.

The Authority has launched stakeholder engagement campaigns and media outreach to raise its profile among local and international investors. Strong corporate branding will help showcase investment potential across the six crop categories.

Enforcement mechanisms ensure proper regulation of production chains. Monitoring teams now oversee licensing, registration, and combat illegal practices that previously undermined crop values. Proper regulation keeps revenues within Ghana’s borders rather than flowing to middlemen abroad.

Success could reduce Ghana’s dependence on external financial support, according to Okrah. Domestic revenue generation might eliminate the need for International Monetary Fund assistance if the tree crop strategy delivers projected returns.

Agricultural specialists view the $12 billion target as challenging yet achievable with supportive policies. Global demand for cashew, coconut, and shea butter products continues growing, but Ghana must move beyond raw commodity exports toward processing and value addition.

The initiative promises export diversification beyond cocoa while providing stability against commodity price swings. Farmers gain sustainable income opportunities as the broader economy benefits from increased foreign exchange earnings.

Parliament established the Tree Crops Development Authority in 2019 under Act 1010. The agency regulates and develops production, processing, and trading of the six designated crops while promoting sustainable practices across rural communities.