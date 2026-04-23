Ghana Targets U.S. Capital with Gateway to Africa Pitch

Ghana is actively courting American businesses, positioning itself as a preferred entry point into African markets under the continent’s landmark free trade framework, the head of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) said during a high-level engagement in Washington, D.C.

GIPC Chief Executive Officer Simon Madjie met with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s U.S.-Africa Business Center (USAfBC), outlining what he described as a “win-win” investment vision for deepening economic ties between the two countries. The discussions spanned energy security, renewable energy, electric vehicles, digital infrastructure, fifth-generation (5G) technology, artificial intelligence, and workforce development initiatives including the government’s 1 Million Coders programme.

Madjie noted that more than 120 American companies are already active in Ghana across oil and gas, mining, manufacturing and technology, citing firms such as Newmont, Coca-Cola and Microsoft as part of the existing U.S. commercial footprint.

The Washington meeting builds on a series of investment diplomacy efforts, including President John Dramani Mahama’s appearance at Nasdaq on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in September 2025, where Ghana promoted itself as “open for business” through a U.S.-Ghana Executive Business Roundtable.

Kendra Gaither, President of the USAfBC, reaffirmed the Chamber’s commitment to expanding commercial ties between the United States and Africa, describing the body as the institutional home of American business interests.

Ghana’s case for U.S. investment rests substantially on its participation in the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which Madjie has consistently cited as a strategic tool for expanding market access across the continent. Both sides concluded the meeting by pledging to deepen trade, investment and economic cooperation.