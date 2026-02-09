Ghana Targets Tenfold Poultry Production Surge to Cut Imports

Ghana must achieve a tenfold increase in domestic poultry production to satisfy national demand and displace frozen chicken imports that currently supply up to 95 percent of the market, according to industry consultations underway across the country.

The assessment was delivered on Monday, February 9, 2026, during stakeholder engagement sessions convened by the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA) Animal Production Directorate as part of the development of a comprehensive Poultry Sector Master Plan for Ghana.

Abraham Sarfo, Agribusiness and Value Chain Specialist at Agri Impact Limited, stated during the Middle Belt consultation that despite incremental progress in recent years, current output remains drastically insufficient to meet consumption requirements estimated between 300,000 and 460,000 metric tonnes annually.

With demand levels substantially outpacing domestic supply capacity, the country requires production at ten times current levels to close the gap and reduce dependence on imported poultry products, Sarfo explained.

Ghana’s heavy reliance on frozen chicken imports has exposed structural vulnerabilities across the entire poultry value chain, from production systems and feed supply infrastructure to processing facilities and marketing networks. The master plan is being developed to systematically address these weaknesses and chart a pathway toward competitiveness and self sufficiency.

The consultations, implemented under the Mastercard Foundation’s Harnessing Agricultural Productivity and Prosperity for Youth (HAPPY) Programme, have brought together poultry stakeholders from the Northern Sector, Middle Belt, and Southern Sector to validate baseline data, assess constraints limiting productivity, and define policy, infrastructure, and investment priorities.

The Animal Production Directorate engaged a consultant in partnership with Agri Impact Limited and the HAPPY Programme to develop the master plan, which is expected to identify growth opportunities, stimulate investment flows, and create employment opportunities for young people, women, and persons with disabilities.

Sarfo acknowledged gradual investment increases in the broiler industry, citing the establishment of new feed mills, improved feed formulations, and emerging processing plants, some of which are supplying premium market segments. However, he emphasized the critical need for deeper investment in technology and innovation to achieve sustainable scaling of production.

He commended the Ghana EXIM Bank for prioritizing poultry, rice, garments, and textiles as strategic sectors for investment under current government initiatives. He also called for stronger and more coordinated poultry stakeholder associations to drive research, advocacy, and policy engagement essential for long term sector growth.

Prince Manu Yeboah, Business Development and Research Manager at Agri Impact, highlighted results achieved under the HAPPY Programme between December 2023 and December 2025. The initiative supported production of 4.6 million poultry birds, generated approximately $25.2 million in revenue, and created about 8,000 jobs for young people during the period.

Broiler meat production under the programme alone totaled approximately 7,500 metric tonnes, Yeboah noted. These outcomes demonstrate the employment and revenue potential of coordinated investment in the poultry value chain.

Dennis Owusu Adjei, Deputy Director in charge of Breeding at MoFA, expressed confidence that stakeholder inputs would establish a strong foundation for boosting local poultry production and increasing consumer confidence in domestically produced poultry products.

Contributions from industry players would prove critical to shaping a practical and implementable master plan capable of transforming Ghana’s poultry sector and strengthening food security, Adjei stated.

The master plan development process is designed to deliver a data driven roadmap that reduces import dependence, strengthens competitiveness, creates jobs particularly for youth and women, and guides public and private investment across the value chain.

Ghana’s poultry meat imports have remained stubbornly high despite various government initiatives over the past decade aimed at boosting domestic production. Import dependence ranging between 80 and 95 percent represents a significant drain on foreign exchange and a missed opportunity for job creation in production, processing, and distribution.

The consultations form part of a nationwide engagement strategy to ensure broad based participation and ownership of the policy framework among farmers, feed producers, processors, marketers, researchers, financial institutions, policymakers, and development partners.

The Poultry Sector Master Plan is expected to be finalized later in 2026 following completion of stakeholder consultations and validation of technical assessments across all three geographic zones.