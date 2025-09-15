Ghana targets private partnerships to close US$37 billion infrastructure gap

Ghana is intensifying efforts to leverage Public-Private Partnerships to address a staggering $37 billion annual infrastructure deficit over the next three decades, the government announced at a major industry gathering in Accra.

Deputy Finance Minister Thomas Nyarko Ampem told the KPMG Infrastructure Roadshow that traditional public financing alone cannot meet the scale of Ghana’s infrastructure demands, making private sector collaboration essential for economic transformation.

“The public purse alone cannot do this,” Ampem emphasized. “The fiscal space is tight. The demands are huge. The journey is long. PPPs are therefore not just desirable, they are indispensable.”

The Deputy Minister revealed government plans to invest GH¢13.9 billion in priority infrastructure projects in 2025 under its flagship “Big Push” initiative, with funding projected to rise to GH¢21.2 billion by 2028.

Ghana currently scores 47 out of 100 in infrastructure quality according to World Bank-supported Global Infrastructure Hub data, falling ten points below the average for lower-middle-income countries. The country invests approximately 5.0 percent of GDP in infrastructure, compared to the lower-middle-income average of 5.4 percent.

This performance gap has created a financing shortfall of 2.8 percent of GDP, significantly higher than the 1.7 percent average for peer nations, according to government analysis.

“These figures confirm what citizens feel daily,” Ampem stated. “City residents cry for better transport systems, industries require reliable and cheaper energy, farmers need irrigation, and our young people demand the digital highways of tomorrow.”

The infrastructure challenge extends beyond funding to execution efficiency. An audit by the Ministry of Roads and Highways found that contractor arrears of GH¢113 million in 2018 had ballooned to GH¢665 million in accumulated interest by 2025 due to payment delays and weak financial controls.

“Clearly, we were paying more in interest than in actual road construction,” the Deputy Minister acknowledged. “This cannot continue.”

To address these systemic issues, Parliament has amended the Public Procurement Act to ensure all contracts must have approved budgetary allocations before commencement. The Ministry has also established a Public Financial Management Compliance Division to monitor adherence to commitment controls and procurement regulations.

The “Big Push” program, announced on September 12, aims to close Ghana’s critical infrastructure gaps through strategic use of petroleum revenues and mineral royalties. This represents a capital expenditure increase of 0.5 percent of GDP during the implementation period, even as the administration pursues fiscal consolidation.

“This is not just a peppering over the cracks,” Ampem declared. “It is an economic reset backed by a US$10 billion Big Push for infrastructure development.”

Despite these public sector reforms, the Deputy Minister admitted that government resources alone remain inadequate to meet infrastructure demand across energy, transport, digital connectivity, and urban development sectors.

PPPs offer opportunities to bring private sector capital, expertise, and operational efficiency to complement public resources, he argued. However, challenges including low PPP awareness, capacity constraints in project structuring, and regulatory bottlenecks continue to slow transaction completion.

The government has committed to addressing these barriers and creating an enabling environment for increased private sector participation in infrastructure delivery.

“The framework is set. The vision is clear. The resolve for further PPP reform is strong,” Ampem told investors and development partners. “Your technical expertise, innovation, and capital are not just welcome; they are essential.”

Ghana’s economy has shown resilience with 5.7 percent growth in 2024 and continued expansion of 5.3 percent in the first quarter of 2025, according to recent World Bank analysis. The government views infrastructure investment as crucial to sustaining this positive trajectory.

The Deputy Minister concluded with a call for collective action, citing an African proverb: “If you want to go fast, go alone; if you want to go far, go together. The journey ahead for Ghana’s infrastructure demands that we go together.”

The KPMG Infrastructure Roadshow brought together policymakers, financiers, engineers, and business leaders to explore innovative financing models under the theme “Unlocking Ghana’s Public Private Partnership Potential.”