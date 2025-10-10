Ghana Targets Private Investment for Power Distribution Upgrade

Government plans to attract more private capital into its electricity distribution network as part of a broader 10 year strategy to build a self sustaining and resilient energy sector, according to the Ministry of Energy and Green Transition. The ambitious plan comes as Ghana’s power demand continues rising sharply, putting pressure on an already stretched infrastructure network.

Speaking on behalf of Energy Minister John Abdulai Jinapor, the Deputy Director in charge of Power at the Ministry of Energy and Green Transition, Sulemana Abubakar, said government is prioritizing reforms that will make the power sector more financially viable and less dependent on state intervention. The plan focuses on expanding private sector participation, boosting renewable energy generation and strengthening the transmission backbone to meet rising demand.

Government remains focused on transforming the power sector into a modern, inclusive and financially sustainable system that delivers reliable, affordable and clean energy for all, Mr. Abubakar said at an energy sector roundtable themed Powering Ghana Forward: Strategizing for a Self Sustaining and Resilient Power Sector in 10 Years, held as a prelude to the Ghana Economic Forum organised by B&FT.

He added that reforms will center on accelerating distribution improvements, investing in digital infrastructure to reduce losses and enforcing cost recovery through stronger revenue mechanisms. The ministry aims to deepen collaboration with investors by improving governance and transparency across the energy value chain.

Government is also pushing for greater industrial participation, including local assembly of components for renewable energy projects to create jobs and reduce import dependence. This localization strategy reflects growing recognition that sustainable energy transition must generate domestic economic benefits beyond simply consuming imported technology.

While acknowledging challenges such as under recoveries, high losses and delayed tariff adjustments, government said recent measures, including tariff rationalization, prudent procurement and transparent implementation of the cash waterfall mechanism, are beginning to yield results. These interventions, if sustained, could significantly transform the sector in the medium term, the representative stated.

Ghana Grid Company warned that demand growth is adding pressure to the country’s already stretched network. Ghana’s peak power demand stands at about 4,070 megawatts and is expected to reach 4,780 MW in 2026 and 6,198 MW by 2030, according to company projections. That means annual demand growth of roughly 374 MW, requiring consistent capacity additions to avoid supply shortfalls.

GRIDCo said the country must urgently add new generation capacity and improve gas supply for thermal plants to avoid disruptions. Since 2022, the total gas supply, both domestic and imported, has not been enough to fuel all the nation’s thermal generation. This gas shortage has forced some efficient thermal plants to operate below capacity while more expensive alternatives fill the gap.

GRIDCo also highlighted financial constraints that have slowed investment in transmission infrastructure, leading to congestion and low voltage in several corridors, especially in the eastern and northern regions. These bottlenecks mean that even when generation is adequate, power cannot always flow efficiently to where it’s needed most.

The country is also advancing its nuclear power programme, having reached Phase Two of development alongside Kenya and Nigeria. Officials say the project could deliver stable baseload power at single digit tariffs while insulating the economy from global fuel price shocks. Nuclear power represents a long term bet on energy security, though implementation timelines remain uncertain.

The next decade must mark Ghana’s bold leap toward energy sovereignty, sector resilience and a just green transition, Mr. Abubakar added. His comments underscore government’s ambition to fundamentally reshape Ghana’s energy landscape rather than simply maintaining the status quo with incremental improvements.

The scale of investment required is substantial. Experts estimate that Ghana will require between US$7 billion and US$10 billion in new investments over the next decade to upgrade generation, transmission and distribution networks. Mobilizing this capital will necessitate creating conditions that attract both domestic and international private investors.

The energy sector’s debt had escalated to over $3 billion as of January 2025, according to statements made by Energy Minister John Abdulai Jinapor during his parliamentary vetting. This debt burden limits government’s ability to finance improvements from public resources alone, making private capital mobilization not just desirable but essential.

The emphasis on distribution network improvements addresses a critical weakness in Ghana’s power sector. While generation capacity has expanded significantly over the past two decades, distribution infrastructure has lagged, resulting in high technical and commercial losses. These losses reduce revenue collection and undermine the sector’s financial sustainability.

Digital infrastructure investments mentioned by Mr. Abubakar could include smart metering systems that improve billing accuracy, reduce theft, and enable better demand management. Such technologies have proven effective in other markets for reducing losses and improving customer service, though implementation requires careful planning and substantial upfront investment.

The cash waterfall mechanism referenced represents an attempt to ensure transparent revenue allocation across the electricity value chain. Under this system, revenues flow sequentially to different stakeholders according to predetermined priorities, helping prevent payment disputes and ensuring critical maintenance and fuel purchases are funded before discretionary spending.

Renewable energy expansion aligns with global climate commitments while potentially reducing Ghana’s dependence on imported fuel for thermal generation. However, integrating variable renewable sources like solar and wind into the grid requires investments in storage, smart grid technologies, and flexible backup capacity to maintain system stability.

In 2024, as part of its Rural Electrification Program, the Ghanaian Government connected 276 rural communities to the National Grid, increasing the access rate from 88.95% to 89.03%. The plan is to reach an access rate of 90% by the end of 2025, demonstrating progress on extending electricity access even as urban demand intensifies.

The 10 year strategy outlined by government will require sustained political commitment across multiple administrations. Energy sector reforms often face resistance from various stakeholders, including utility staff concerned about job security, consumers resistant to tariff increases, and political actors wary of public backlash.

Success will depend on several factors: maintaining tariff levels that allow cost recovery without becoming politically unsustainable, attracting quality private investors willing to commit long term capital, improving operational efficiency to demonstrate value for money, and building public trust through transparent governance and reliable service delivery.

International experience suggests that successful private participation in power distribution requires clear regulatory frameworks, creditworthy off takers, political stability, and mechanisms for managing currency and policy risks. Ghana will need to address these prerequisites to attract the scale of investment its 10 year vision requires.