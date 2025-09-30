Ghana Targets October Fix for Troubled Port System

Trade Minister Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare called Ghana Link into a high-level meeting in Accra last week, and the message was clear: the Integrated Customs Management System (ICUMS) needs to work better, faster.

Five years after its 2020 introduction, the digital customs platform remains a source of tension between government agencies touting improved revenue collection and traders complaining about system crashes that leave cargo stuck at ports. Freight forwarders have raised particular alarm about frequent downtimes since March 2025, creating what some describe as predictable disruption without contingency plans.

Ofosu-Adjare acknowledged the contradiction during the stakeholder engagement. “ICUMS has brought significant gains, but several issues remain unresolved, and these must be addressed with urgency,” she told participants including Customs Division officials, freight forwarders, and private sector representatives.

The gains are real enough—improved transparency, reduced costs at borders, and better tracking of illegal activity. But those benefits get overshadowed when the system goes offline and traders revert to manual processes that defeat the purpose of digitization.

Raymond Amaglo, Director of Operations at ICUMS, promised a comprehensive upgrade by the end of October 2025 to address stability, capacity, and reliability concerns. “Our priority is to deliver a seamless trade facilitation process while ensuring effective revenue mobilization for government,” he said, adding that frequent downtimes would be significantly reduced.

That’s the same commitment Ghana Link has made before. The company acknowledged intermittent downtimes weeks ago, assuring stakeholders these issues received attention. Earlier this year, Ghana Link also responded to concerns about data access during system upgrades, insisting all records remained intact despite temporary user difficulties.

The pattern suggests ongoing technical challenges that haven’t been fully resolved despite assurances. For traders operating on tight margins, each system failure translates to demurrage fees, delayed deliveries, and frustrated clients—costs that accumulate regardless of whether the platform eventually comes back online.

The Importers and Exporters Association has advocated for reforms rather than scrapping the system entirely, recognizing that ICUMS represents significant investment and offers genuine advantages when functioning properly. But patience wears thin when the same problems recur.

Ofosu-Adjare urged Ghana Link to meet the agreed November deadline—presumably for the upgrade Amaglo mentioned—and said her ministry would work with Finance to resolve concerns over penalties and unauthorized charges. “We remain committed to reforms that protect traders while safeguarding government revenue,” she stated.

That dual mandate captures the tension inherent in customs systems: maximize revenue collection without strangling trade flows. Getting the balance right requires technology that actually works consistently.

ICUMS consolidated customs procedures including valuation, classification, risk management, and payments into a single digital platform, replacing the previous Pre-Arrival Assessment Report System (PAARS) and Ghana Customs Management System (GCMS). The integration boosted state revenue and improved oversight, which explains government’s reluctance to abandon it despite complaints.

Ghana Link reaffirmed commitment to upgrading ICUMS into a system meeting international standards while supporting government fiscal objectives and private sector competitiveness. Those are worthy goals, assuming the October upgrade delivers meaningful improvement rather than temporary relief before the next round of technical problems.

What’s notable about this meeting is that the Trade Minister personally convened it and put Ghana Link on notice about deadlines. That signals government awareness that ICUMS troubles are affecting business confidence and potentially discouraging trade that Ghana’s economy needs.

The forum provided Ghana Link an opportunity to demonstrate system functionality and outline improvement steps—essentially a public accountability session where traders could voice concerns directly. Whether that translates to sustained performance improvement depends on factors beyond stakeholder meetings: adequate server capacity, robust backup systems, and responsive technical support when problems emerge.

For businesses clearing goods through Tema Port or other entry points, the promise of stability by October matters less than whether November, December, and subsequent months show actual reliability. Five years into ICUMS operation, the system should be mature enough that downtime becomes exceptional rather than routine.

The alternative—continued disruptions—undermines Ghana’s positioning as a trade hub and makes the country less attractive for businesses evaluating where to route cargo in West Africa. That’s a competitiveness issue beyond just technical performance.

Whether Ghana Link can deliver on its latest commitments while meeting the November deadline Ofosu-Adjare referenced will determine if this stakeholder meeting marks a turning point or just another conversation about problems that persist despite assurances.