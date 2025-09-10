Ghana Targets Informal Workers in Anti-Corruption Drive

The National Commission for Civic Education has launched a targeted initiative to educate Ghana’s vast informal sector about anti-corruption laws and citizen rights, recognizing these workers as particularly vulnerable to corruption while remaining underserved by traditional civic education programs.

The Kassena-Nankana Municipal Directorate held a high-level civic engagement forum Tuesday in Navrongo, bringing together tailors, dressmakers, hairdressers, mechanics, market women, and youth groups to learn about the Whistleblower Act, Right to Information Law, and rule of law principles.

Municipal NCCE Director Felicia Ajongbah described the informal sector as forming the majority of Ghana’s working population while lacking access to critical legal and civic education. This gap makes informal workers particularly susceptible to corruption and abuse, she said.

“A just and prosperous society can only be achieved when citizens are informed and engaged,” Ajongbah stated. “Fighting corruption isn’t the duty of a single institution. It’s a collective responsibility that requires active civic participation.”

The forum forms part of NCCE’s broader “Civic Engagements on the Rule of Law and the Fight Against Corruption” project, supported by the European Union and Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit. Similar programs are being implemented nationwide with EU co-funding and GIZ support.

Municipal Director of CHRAJ Abdul-Gafaru Issahaku delivered presentations on identifying and reporting corrupt practices, highlighting common forms including bribery, nepotism, facilitation payments, embezzlement, and conflicts of interest across Ghana.

“The roots of corruption lie in weak law enforcement, poor accountability systems, bad record-keeping, and low levels of institutional integrity,” Issahaku explained. “This is why government introduced legal frameworks such as the Whistleblower Act, Special Prosecutor Act, and Right to Information Act.”

CHRAJ investigates corruption, conflict of interest, abuse of power, and misuse of public funds in the public sector while handling disclosures under the Whistleblowers Act and protecting whistleblowers in both public and private sectors.

The emphasis on informal sector engagement reflects recognition of these workers’ unique vulnerabilities. Without formal employment protections or institutional oversight, informal sector workers often encounter corrupt practices when accessing government services or dealing with regulatory authorities.

The Navrongo forum represents one of multiple NCCE initiatives across Ghana in recent weeks, with similar programs conducted in Nandom, Obuasi, South Tongu, Effia-Kwesimintsim, and East Mamprusi municipalities.

These coordinated efforts target different demographic groups, with particular emphasis on youth engagement. Recent programs have brought together participants between ages 13 and 35, recognizing young people as crucial to long-term anti-corruption efforts.

Ajongbah described corruption as a “silent thief” that undermines institutions, erodes public trust, and diverts development resources. The NCCE aims to instill confidence in citizens, particularly youth, to report corruption without fear while inspiring civic duty.

CHRAJ has emphasized that fighting corruption requires collective effort and resources beyond government and anti-corruption agencies alone, making citizen education and engagement essential for systemic change.

The Whistleblower Act, passed in 2006, was designed to encourage Ghanaian citizens to volunteer information on corrupt practices to appropriate government agencies. Despite the Act’s protections, officials note that people reporting alleged corrupt officials often remain poor, highlighting implementation challenges.

A CHRAJ committee was inaugurated in 2022 to draft Standard Operating Procedures for whistleblower protection, addressing weaknesses in current systems and providing more efficient implementation.

The focus on informal sector education recognizes these workers’ critical role in Ghana’s economy while acknowledging their limited access to information about legal protections and reporting mechanisms. Market traders, artisans, and small-scale service providers frequently interact with public officials in ways that create corruption risks.

Representatives from Civil Society Organizations and faith-based organizations also participated in the forum, creating networks for sustained anti-corruption advocacy within communities. This multi-stakeholder approach aims to embed anti-corruption awareness in daily social and economic interactions.

The nationwide campaign represents NCCE’s commitment to deepening democratic governance by ensuring all citizens understand their rights and responsibilities in maintaining transparent, accountable institutions.

As Ghana continues grappling with corruption challenges across multiple sectors, initiatives like the Navrongo forum demonstrate efforts to build grassroots resistance through education and empowerment of previously underserved populations.

The success of informal sector engagement could serve as a model for expanding civic education to other vulnerable groups who lack traditional access to information about their rights and legal protections.