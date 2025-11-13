Ghana Targets Growth Through Fiscal Discipline and Economic Transformation

Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson presented a comprehensive 2026 budget to Parliament on Thursday that prioritizes macroeconomic stability alongside ambitious job creation targets under the theme Resetting for Growth, Jobs, and Economic Transformation.

The budget reveals Ghana’s total public debt fell from GH¢726.7 billion in 2024 to GH¢630.2 billion by October 2025, marking one of the largest annual reductions in national history. The minister noted that Ghana recorded a negative rate of debt growth of 13.3% in 2025, down from a positive 19.1% in 2024.

Economic recovery has exceeded expectations across multiple indicators. Real GDP expanded by 6.3% in the first half of 2025, up from 5.1% in the same period of 2024, driven by stronger agriculture and service, lower inflation and renewed business confidence. The government projects continued growth momentum into 2026.

Inflation declined sharply from 23.8% in December 2024 to 8% by October 2025, bringing the country back to single digit inflation for the first time in years. The minister attributed this achievement to disciplined fiscal policy, steady monetary management, stable exchange rates and strong domestic production.

Food inflation also dropped from 27.8% to 9.5%, leading to reductions in the prices of essential goods such as tomatoes, garden eggs, okra, and fish, while non food inflation similarly fell from 20.3% to 6.9%.

Domestic debt markets have recovered, with Treasury bill rates falling to 10.7% from 28.9%, the lowest in 14 years, while eurobond yields declined by 300 basis points, restoring investor confidence.

The finance minister pledged to maintain fiscal discipline while protecting priority social spending in education, health, and social protection. The government targets a primary surplus of 1.5% of GDP in 2026, ensuring Ghana stays on track with its International Monetary Fund (IMF) Extended Credit Facility programme that ends in May 2026.

Ghana’s economic transformation agenda includes major infrastructure investments through the Big Push programme, agricultural reforms under the Agriculture for Economic Transformation initiative, and the flagship 24 Hour Economy policy designed to expand business operating hours and create employment opportunities.

Dr Forson highlighted a government audit of outstanding arrears and payables totalling GH¢68.8 billion, covering unpaid invoices and interim payment certificates. The finance ministry has committed to clearing legitimate outstanding obligations to contractors and suppliers to restore confidence in government financial commitments.

The currency has also strengthened significantly this year. Ghana’s cedi appreciated against major trading currencies in 2025, reversing years of depreciation and supporting import cost reductions that have contributed to lower inflation.

Total expenditure for 2026 is projected at GH¢302.5 billion, representing 18.9% of GDP, with a significant portion dedicated to capital projects under the Big Push Infrastructure Programme and energy sector reforms.

The 2026 budget represents a departure from crisis management towards sustainable growth policies after Ghana navigated a severe debt crisis in 2022 and 2023 that required IMF intervention and domestic debt restructuring. The budget aims to consolidate gains made during the stabilization phase while positioning the economy for long term transformation.