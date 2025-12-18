Ghana Targets Agro Industrial Corridors to Cut US$1.5 Billion Food Import Bill

Ghana is sharpening its industrial strategy around a costly reality that the country spends more than 1.5 billion dollars annually importing food and basic industrial inputs that can be produced locally, with government backed agro industrial corridors and manufacturing hubs now positioned as engines to close gaps and strengthen supply chains under the 24 Hour Economy transformation agenda.

At the heart of the strategy is a deliberate shift from fragmented production to integrated market led value chains where farming, processing, logistics and exports are planned together from the outset. Rather than expanding raw output alone, the focus is on industrial scale processing anchored by confirmed demand and supported by irrigation, transport and energy infrastructure across strategic corridors.

The 24 Hour Economy is more than just a policy, it’s a catalyst for industrialization, export promotion and job creation, President John Dramani Mahama stated during the official launch in July 2025. It’s about building an economy that works for everyone, every hour of the day.

Rice sits at the centre of import substitution efforts. Despite favourable agro ecological conditions, Ghana still imports between 60 and 70 percent of its rice consumption, driving an annual import bill exceeding 200 million dollars based on recent trade statistics. The Integrated Rice Corridor is designed to reverse this trend by unlocking irrigated land around Tono Irrigation Scheme in Upper East, Pwalugu Dam in North East and Kpong area in Eastern and Volta regions.

These schemes enable year round cultivation at scale while new logistics links connect production zones directly to Tamale Air Cargo Hub and Tema Port. The aim is not only to reduce imports but also to position Ghanaian rice competitively in regional markets as West Africa’s rice demand continues growing, according to government projections.

Cassava, long one of Ghana’s most abundant crops, is being repositioned as an industrial feedstock rather than a subsistence staple. Ghana is Africa’s third largest cassava producer with output reaching 25.6 million metric tonnes in 2022, yet much of this volume remains unprocessed. The Cassava Industrial Corridor stretching through Buipe, Krachi and Dambai is anchored by ethanol and starch flour processing plants targeting both domestic shortages and export markets.

One immediate opportunity lies in replacing imports of acyclic alcohols which cost Ghana 10.72 million dollars in 2023. Beyond that, processed cassava products such as flour and industrial starch benefit from duty free, quota free access to the European Union under the West Africa EU Economic Partnership Agreement, giving Ghana a clear trade advantage if production is scaled efficiently.

Sugar tells a similar story of unmet domestic demand. Ghana currently imports more than 200 million dollars worth of sugar annually, meeting roughly 80 percent of national consumption from abroad. The Sugar Cane Industrial Corridor aims to rebuild local capacity through large scale estates and processing plants that go beyond refined sugar alone.

Ethanol, biofertilizer and cogeneration power are integral to the business model, allowing factories to extract maximum value from each tonne of cane. Bagasse, the fibrous byproduct of sugar production, can be used to generate up to 20 megawatts of power per factory, lowering energy costs and improving project viability according to technical assessments.

Oil seeds complete the agro industrial picture, linking crop production directly to fast growing poultry and aquaculture sectors. Across ECOWAS, the poultry industry consumes around 12 million metric tonnes of maize and soy feed annually, yet Ghana produces less than 60 percent of its own feed requirements. The Integrated Oil Seeds Corridor connects irrigated large scale farming areas in the north to soy oil mills and feed mills.

Alongside agriculture, Ghana is also moving to close critical gaps in higher value manufacturing, particularly in pharmaceuticals and textiles where global disruptions have exposed risks of over reliance on imports. The Legon Pharmaceuticals Innovation Park is being developed as a response to Africa’s overwhelming dependence on imported medicines and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients.

Africa imports more than 95 percent of APIs and around 70 percent of finished medicines, according to data cited by the 24 Hour Economy Secretariat. Anchored around University of Ghana, the park brings together research and development, contract manufacturing, vaccines, nutraceuticals and essential drugs including antimalarials. This is especially significant for Ghana, which recorded more than 6.5 million malaria cases in 2023.

Ghana’s Food and Drugs Authority has achieved WHO Maturity Level 3, a regulatory milestone that strengthens the country’s ability to export pharmaceuticals and attract technology transfer under AfCFTA. Textiles and garments form the other pillar of the manufacturing push. Despite a long industrial history, Ghana imports over 150,000 tonnes of used clothing each year, highlighting strong unmet domestic demand.

The Akosombo Juapong Textile Cluster alongside a network of regional garment parks aims to revive spinning, weaving and garment manufacturing while reconnecting factories to cotton outgrower schemes for raw material security. The ambition is export driven, leveraging AfCFTA and other trade arrangements to scale textile and garment exports from 40 million dollars to 500 million dollars over time.

By using a government backed special purpose vehicle model to deliver pre serviced plug and play industrial parks, the initiative reduces upfront capital costs for investors by an estimated 25 to 40 percent, accelerating factory setup and job creation. These hubs and corridors are helping Ghana build an economy that works from start to finish with farms, factories and markets linked to create smoother production chains.

The initiative ties into Mahama’s flagship 24 Hour Economy Policy launched in July 2025 which seeks to reduce unemployment by creating more job opportunities through a three shift working system across key sectors of the economy. Agribusiness is seen as a critical pillar in realizing the round the clock economic activity envisioned under the policy.

Deputy Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry Sampson Ahi stated at a regional policy dialogue in Tamale that Ghana must align strategically with global market projections. The worldwide agribusiness sector was valued at 3.4 trillion dollars in 2024 and is forecast to reach between 4.4 trillion and 5.8 trillion dollars by 2033, he noted during the consultation.

Ahi said Ghana has a unique opportunity to tap into this expanding market through innovation, value addition, contract farming and sustainable agribusiness practices. The Ministry is developing a National Agribusiness Policy with regional consultations gathering local priorities to guide a cohesive national framework.

At the heart of the plan lies the Volta Economic Corridor, a vast zone spanning districts along Volta River designed to host clusters of agro industrial parks, power installations, transport infrastructure and export focused processing facilities. Presidential Advisor Goosie Tanoh said the corridor encompasses more than eight million hectares with about four million available for development once forest reserves are excluded.

The government’s target is to convert two million hectares into functional agroecological parks over the next few years. This is not just a strip of land, it’s the backbone of a new Ghanaian economy, Tanoh stated during a June 2025 briefing. From the middle belt to the northern savannah, the Volta Economic Corridor allows us to build scale, ensure connectivity and consolidate investment.

The government has projected to mobilize four billion dollars in the next four years toward full scale implementation of the 24 Hour Economy programme from development financial partners and institutions across the globe. Presidential Advisor Augustus Obuadum Tanoh told media in July 2025 that government would provide an initial seed capital of 300 million dollars to support businesses and individuals signing onto the programme to ramp up production.

The programme is designed to transform the economy and stimulate private sector participation to create jobs and ensure prosperity for all Ghanaians. A major highlight is its clean energy strategy. Recognizing high cost and unreliability of grid power especially in industrial corridors, the plan will rely on solar generation, battery storage, bioenergy from crop waste and microgrids for agro industrial parks.

Let’s say you need 50 megawatts, you can build a 50 hectare solar plant and sell electricity at 5 to 7 cents per kilowatt hour, Tanoh explained during the briefing. The initiative will provide pre cleared land within agroecological parks backed by enforceable titles, integrated utilities and streamlined permits addressing longstanding land access challenges that have deterred investors.

A new incentive regime now under discussion with Ministry of Finance and IMF will reward performance not location or political connections. If you’re operating a second or third shift, you’ll get a tax credit. If you’re adding local content, you get a rebate. It’s a logical, predictable structure, according to Tanoh’s presentation of the framework.

The Centre for Policy Scrutiny commended the government’s 24 Hour Economy programme in October 2025, describing it as a bold and comprehensive blueprint for Ghana’s economic transformation. In a 60 page report, the think tank said the initiative represents a strategic and multidimensional effort to reset Ghana’s economy.

The report noted Ghana’s agricultural potential remains underutilized and that linking it to value addition through processing industries could unlock new employment and export opportunities. The decision to make Volta Basin the pivot of the programme is visionary, the CPS report stated. Transforming that corridor into an agro industrial and logistics hub could rebalance regional development and promote inclusive growth.

However, the review raised concerns about implementation feasibility and fiscal sustainability. The report noted the initiative is not yet formally integrated into National Development Planning Commission framework, creating risk of duplication with existing programmes such as Feed Ghana Initiative and Agriculture for Economic Transformation Agenda.

Bank of Ghana Governor Ernest Addison described the 24 Hour Economy as holding the blueprint for rapid transformation and industrialization during the Volta Economic Forum in November 2025. He noted the concept had potential to reshape production, enhance logistics and trade across Ghana and the ECOWAS region.

The vision for Volta Economic Corridor is not just a geographic line but a dynamic artery connecting farmlands, markets, energy sources and border trade routes, Addison stated during the forum held at Whuti in Anloga District. For infrastructure and connectivity, there is need to upgrade road networks and logistics hubs, reposition border posts to facilitate trade and develop Ho and Keta as transport and industrial hubs.

Volta Regional Minister James Gunu reaffirmed collective vision and readiness of stakeholders to lead Ghana’s next phase of economic transformation. Through Volta Economic Corridor, we are unlocking opportunities in agriculture, energy, logistics and tourism to create sustainable jobs and attract significant investment into our region, he said.

With over two million hectares of productive land, this initiative is expected to create more than one million jobs and attract over one billion dollars in investment. Our goal is clear, to make Volta Region the hub of agro industrial productivity, renewable energy, logistics efficiency and tourism excellence, Gunu stated during the November forum.

Africa’s leading industrial zone developer ARISE Integrated Industrial Platforms signed partnership agreements with Ghana in August 2025 to develop light industrial parks focused on agro processing and value added manufacturing supporting the 24 Hour Economy and special economic zones agenda. With a two year completion timeline, the partnership is expected to promote and attract industrial investments to increase exports, raise GDP and scale up manufacturing output.

Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry Elizabeth Ofosu Adjare remarked during a visit to Benin’s Glo Djigbe Industrial Zone that Ghana cannot wait to replicate similar success. We are going to fly on the wings of ARISE IIP to make sure West Africa becomes great, she stated after witnessing facilities that attracted over 36 investors, created more than 20,000 jobs and secured 1.4 billion dollars in first phase investment.

As Ghana positions agribusiness at the heart of its industrial transformation, authorities work to boost underperforming factories, tighten supply chains and tap into rapidly expanding global agribusiness markets. The success of these integrated corridors will depend on sustained investment, effective coordination among stakeholders and ability to convert policy intentions into operational industrial facilities delivering measurable economic impact.