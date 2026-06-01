Ghana Targets 3,000MW Power Boost by 2030

Ghana plans to add 3,000 megawatts (MW) of generation capacity by 2030, Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson has said, as it races to outpace rising demand and avoid blackouts.

At least 30 percent of the new capacity would come from renewable sources, part of a push to close a widening gap between supply and demand and prevent a return to the prolonged outages that hurt the economy for over a decade. Speaking at the 2026 Ishmael Yamson and Associates Business Roundtable in Accra, Forson framed energy security as the non negotiable precondition for industrialisation.

“We cannot industrialise in darkness,” he said, noting that Africa loses an estimated US$25 billion each year to power outages.

Ghana’s installed capacity currently stands at about 5,200 megawatts, with dependable capacity of roughly 4,800 megawatts. Peak consumption has climbed from around 3,500 megawatts when the Mahama administration took office in January 2025 to about 4,300 megawatts, driven by higher investment and economic activity.

On a business as usual path, demand is projected to peak at 6,150 megawatts by 2030. Without fresh investment, the country would exhaust its dependable capacity by 2027 and its installed capacity by 2028, a trajectory analysts warn could revive the power crisis known locally as dumsor. If the government’s 24-hour economy programme runs at full scale, with its industrial parks, agro ecological zones and digital hubs, peak demand could surge to 9,150 megawatts.

The cornerstone of the target is a planned 1,200 megawatt gas fired plant that President John Mahama announced in May, with sod expected to be cut this year. Designed by the Ministries of Energy and Finance, the facility would draw an extra 150 million standard cubic feet of gas daily, stabilise supply, build system redundancy and potentially let Ghana export surplus power to neighbours such as Burkina Faso. A financing structure for the full programme has not been made public, and analysts estimate that meeting generation and grid needs by 2030 will require about US$10 billion across capacity, transmission and off grid solutions.

The distribution network that any new power would flow through is itself under strain. The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) lost 32 percent of the electricity it purchased in 2024, its worst in over two decades, and carries debt of about GH¢68 billion. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) flagged a US$2.2 billion sector shortfall for 2025, while the cumulative financing gap across 2023 to 2026 is put at roughly GH¢140 billion. Ghana entered 2026 with its standing partly restored after clearing US$1.47 billion in legacy arrears last year, though the structural crisis persists.

Regional shifts add both opportunity and pressure. The West African Power Pool (WAPP) completed its first full grid synchronisation trial in November 2025, paving the way toward a unified regional market, while Nigeria aims to export power to as many as 15 countries by mid 2026. A country able to generate surplus and plug into that market stands to earn foreign exchange, whereas one that cannot meet domestic demand risks becoming a net importer.

Thermal plants account for about 70 percent of installed capacity, leaving the system exposed to gas supply disruptions. Officials say the 30 percent renewables share would begin rebalancing that mix, but achieving it will require a firm project pipeline, secured financing and greater regulatory certainty after a 2020 moratorium on new embedded generation licences was only partly lifted in 2023.