Ghana Takes Lebanon Attack to UN as Injured Soldiers Await Evacuation

Ghana has lodged a formal diplomatic protest with the United Nations and demanded a full international investigation after two of its soldiers serving with a United Nations peacekeeping mission in southern Lebanon were critically injured in a missile strike on Friday evening, March 6, 2026.

The Ghanaian Battalion headquarters serving with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) was struck between 17:45 and 17:52 local time. Two Ghanaian soldiers sustained critical injuries, while another officer suffered psychological trauma. The strike also completely destroyed the camp’s Officers’ Mess by fire. The injured personnel are receiving treatment at a Level One Medical Bunker and are currently stable, with arrangements underway to evacuate them to the UNIFIL headquarters referral hospital for further care.

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, acting on behalf of the Government of Ghana, wrote to United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres on the same day. Ghana called for a full, immediate, impartial and transparent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the attack, strongly condemned the strike, and demanded that those responsible be identified and held accountable, describing the attack as a grave violation of international law that constitutes a war crime and affronts the protections afforded to United Nations peacekeeping personnel.

Ghana also urged the United Nations to take all necessary measures to guarantee the safety and security of its contingent deployed with UNIFIL, as well as all other peacekeepers operating in the mission area, and reaffirmed its longstanding commitment to United Nations peacekeeping operations.

The attack occurred as southern Lebanon became an increasingly volatile theatre due to ongoing exchanges between the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Iran-backed Lebanese militant group Hezbollah. Lebanon was drawn directly into the wider Middle East conflict earlier in the week when Hezbollah fired rockets at Israel, triggering a new Israeli offensive. UNIFIL peacekeepers, including the Ghanaian contingent, operate in a buffer zone along the Israel-Lebanon border established under United Nations Security Council mandates.

The Israeli Ambassador to Ghana described the incident as a “tragic event” and empathised with the affected contingent, though the Ghana Armed Forces statement did not formally attribute responsibility for the missiles. The military reassured Ghanaians that other troops remain safe and have taken shelter in underground bunkers amid the volatile security situation.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it will continue to closely monitor developments and remain engaged with relevant United Nations authorities on the matter.