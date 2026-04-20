Ghana Takes Deal Mandate to Philadelphia Forum

A high-level Ghanaian business delegation led by World Trade Centre Accra (WTC Accra) is now participating in the 2026 World Trade Centers Association (WTCA) Global Business Forum (GBF) in Philadelphia, carrying a defined commercial mandate centred on investment attraction, transaction origination, and strategic partnerships.

The forum, hosted by World Trade Center Greater Philadelphia from April 19 to 22, 2026, convenes business leaders, investors, and trade organisations from more than 90 countries. Ghana’s participation spans sectors including pharmaceuticals, energy, agribusiness, automotive, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), advisory services, and industrial development.

Participating organisations include the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), BioForma Sciences, Africa Label Group, Infant Prodigy Limited, and the Chamber of African Blue Economy. WTC Accra and GIPC are jointly anchoring a Ghana exhibition presence at the forum, presenting the country’s trade, investment, and industrial opportunities directly to an international audience.

His Royal Majesty Togbe Afede XIV, Executive Chairman of WTC Accra and a board member of the WTCA, described platforms of this nature as strategic instruments for connecting Ghana’s economy to global capital, technology, and markets, rather than routine networking events.

Simon Madjie, Chief Executive Officer of GIPC, said the forum offers direct access to credible investors, creating an opening to present bankable opportunities and accelerate capital inflows into Ghana’s priority sectors.

Yvonne Y. Botchey, Managing Director of WTC Accra, framed the delegation’s purpose in operational terms, saying the organisation’s role is to originate transactions, align partners, and advance commercially viable deals for Ghana.

The delegation was assembled through a structured preparation process coordinated by WTC Accra, with Jeffrey Odame Yeboah, the organisation’s Head of Trade and Investment Services, leading the alignment of sector priorities and deal pathways ahead of departure.

WTC Accra is a member of the WTCA, a global network of over 330 World Trade Centers across nearly 100 countries, and serves as Ghana’s primary platform for connecting businesses to international markets and facilitating foreign company entry into West Africa.