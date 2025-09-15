Ghana T-Bills Fall Short by GH¢1.8bn Despite Rate Increases

Ghana’s Treasury bills auction returned to undersubscription last Friday, missing its target by GH¢1.8 billion despite the government raising interest rates on two key instruments, according to Bank of Ghana data.

The auction recorded a 21% shortfall as the government secured only GH¢6.2 billion from its GH¢8.3 billion target, marking a sharp reversal from the previous week’s 16% oversubscription that had temporarily broken a four-week undersubscription streak.

Total investor bids reached GH¢6.5 billion, but the government rejected GH¢255 million worth of offers, ultimately accepting GH¢6.2 billion. The rejection of bids despite falling short of the funding target suggests authorities remain selective about borrowing costs.

The 91-day bill dominated investor interest, attracting GH¢5.5 billion of the total bids, while the 182-day instrument secured GH¢789 million. The longer-term 364-day bill drew only GH¢215 million, reflecting continued investor preference for shorter-duration securities.

Interest rate movements varied across instruments during the auction. The 91-day bill rate increased from 10.4220% to 10.5304%, while the 182-day rate rose marginally from 12.4110% to 12.4412%. However, the 364-day bill rate declined slightly from 12.9725% to 12.9574%.

The undersubscription comes amid broader challenges in Ghana’s domestic debt market, where treasury bills have faced multiple consecutive weeks of undersubscription as investors increasingly favor central bank instruments offering higher yields.

Market dynamics suggest investors are becoming more selective, with some gravitating toward alternative investments including fixed deposits that may offer more attractive returns relative to perceived risks.

The government’s borrowing strategy has shown mixed results throughout 2025. The previous week marked the first oversubscription after four consecutive weeks of undersubscription, indicating volatile investor sentiment in the domestic debt market.

For the upcoming auction, the government has set a more modest target of GH¢3.0 billion, representing a significant reduction from the GH¢8.3 billion goal that proved unattainable. This conservative approach may reflect lessons learned from recent market responses.

The pattern of inconsistent subscription levels highlights ongoing uncertainties in Ghana’s domestic borrowing environment, where investor confidence appears fragile despite government efforts to adjust interest rates.

Recent auction data shows a broader trend of undersubscription across multiple weeks. The government’s August 15 auction resulted in an undersubscription of GH¢1.51 billion for the second consecutive week, while another recent auction saw undersubscription of nearly 49% despite falling interest rates.

The selective acceptance of bids, even during undersubscribed auctions, suggests the government maintains strict parameters for borrowing costs, potentially prioritizing debt sustainability over immediate funding needs.

Financial analysts are closely monitoring whether the reduced GH¢3.0 billion target for this week’s auction will attract sufficient investor interest or if the undersubscription trend will continue.

The volatility in T-bill auctions reflects broader macroeconomic uncertainties and investor risk assessments that continue to influence Ghana’s domestic debt market dynamics.

Market watchers expect the government’s borrowing strategy will need continued refinement to balance funding requirements with investor expectations and sustainable debt management objectives.