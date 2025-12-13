Ghana Swimming Squad Competes in Sixteen Events at Angola Youth Games

Ghana’s national youth swimming team arrived in Luanda, Angola for the 4th African Youth Games with four swimmers competing in sixteen events between December 11 and 16, 2025. Head coach Jonathan Amoako Atta and team leader Charles Mensah lead the delegation targeting strong performances across freestyle, butterfly, backstroke, breaststroke and individual medley disciplines.

Tamba Akin Boamah carries Ghana’s busiest swimming schedule with seven events including 100 meter breaststroke, 50 meter butterfly, 100 meter freestyle, 200 meter breaststroke, 50 meter breaststroke, 50 meter freestyle and 200 meter individual medley. Mercedes Abdallah competes in five events spanning 50 meter butterfly, 50 meter freestyle, 50 meter backstroke, 100 meter backstroke and 200 meter individual medley in the girls division.

Kelvin Abdallah enters four events comprising 50 meter freestyle, 50 meter butterfly, 100 meter freestyle and 100 meter butterfly, while Oduma Agyei races in three events including 50 meter freestyle, 50 meter butterfly and 100 meter freestyle. The quartet represents Ghana’s youth swimming program at the continental showpiece staged across six Angolan cities including Luanda, Benguela, Lubango, Huambo, Moçâmedes and Caxito.

The swimming competition runs December 11 through 16 as part of the broader multi sport event welcoming young athletes aged 14 to 17 from across Africa. Approximately 54 African nations sent delegations competing in 33 disciplines during the December 10 to 20 tournament. Ghana participates in 15 sporting disciplines including athletics, badminton, basketball, boxing, canoeing, cycling, fencing, golf, judo, karate, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo, tennis and weightlifting.

Richard Akpokavie, president of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), emphasized the trip reflects strong collaboration between the Sports Ministry and the GOC providing talented youth with optimal opportunities for international exposure and growth. According to Akpokavie, the committee invested in athlete futures by sending a fully supported team ready to compete at the highest level, urging Ghanaians to support the contingent as they strive to raise Ghana’s flag high.

The African Youth Games serves as a crucial development platform for emerging athletes and qualification pathway for the Youth Olympic Games Dakar 2026. Final qualification criteria will be defined by international federations in coming months, making strong performances in Angola essential for athletes targeting Olympic participation. The event is organized by the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA), aiming to support athlete development and provide early international experience.

Tamba Akin Boamah’s seven event schedule demonstrates versatility across multiple swimming disciplines. The 100 meter and 200 meter breaststroke events require exceptional leg strength and precise timing while the butterfly demands explosive power and technical precision. His freestyle entries provide opportunities to showcase speed and endurance, while the 200 meter individual medley tests comprehensive abilities across all four competitive strokes.

Mercedes Abdallah’s five event program balances sprint and distance competitions across different strokes. The backstroke events showcase her technical proficiency in that discipline while butterfly and freestyle races demonstrate speed capabilities. Her 200 meter individual medley entry requires mastering transitions between butterfly, backstroke, breaststroke and freestyle within a single race, testing both physical conditioning and tactical awareness.

Kelvin Abdallah focuses on sprint events with his 50 meter and 100 meter entries in freestyle and butterfly. These shorter distances prioritize explosive starts, powerful underwater phases and maximum velocity maintenance throughout races. The butterfly stroke demands significant upper body strength and rhythmic breathing patterns, while freestyle allows for sustained high speed swimming with efficient technique.

Oduma Agyei’s three event schedule concentrates on freestyle and butterfly disciplines. The 50 meter events test pure speed over short distances requiring perfect starts and minimal resistance, while the 100 meter freestyle allows slightly longer race strategies balancing initial burst with endurance to maintain velocity through the finish. These events provide crucial international competition experience for the young athlete.

Angola became the first Portuguese speaking country hosting the African Youth Games after successfully organizing recent continental competitions including Afrobasket 2025, the African Mixed Martial Arts Championship, judo and canoeing events. Infrastructure assessments conducted in December 2024 by ANOCA confirmed adequate conditions exist at venues including the Kilamba Multi Sports Pavilion, the November 11 Stadium, the Olympafrica Multipurpose Centre and the Alvalade Pool.

The Games coincide with Angola’s 50th independence anniversary, adding special significance to the celebration of African youth through sport. President Mustapha Berraf of ANOCA launched a call to African youth urging them to train hard and maintain discipline as they pursue athletic excellence. The event logo and mascot, the Galinha from Angola representing the national chicken symbol, were officially approved by ANOCA for the tournament.

Swimming competition at the African Youth Games provides young athletes crucial exposure to continental level racing conditions. Pool facilities in Luanda meet international standards for competitive swimming, featuring proper lane markings, timing systems and spectator seating. Athletes compete under official rules established by World Aquatics, the international federation governing aquatic sports worldwide.

Coach Jonathan Amoako Atta brings extensive experience developing youth swimmers through Ghana’s national team programs. His technical expertise in stroke mechanics, race strategy and training periodization prepares athletes for high level international competition. Team leader Charles Mensah provides organizational support ensuring athletes receive proper nutrition, rest and logistical coordination throughout the tournament.

Ghana’s swimming federation has invested in youth development initiatives identifying promising talents through grassroots programs and national age group championships. The federation coordinates with the GOC ensuring swimmers receive adequate support including coaching, facility access, equipment and competition exposure. These institutional arrangements prove essential for sustained competitive progress in aquatic sports.

Minister Kofi Iddie Adams of the Sports and Recreation Ministry backed Team Ghana’s participation, demonstrating government commitment to youth sports development. Financial and logistical support from public authorities enables national teams to compete internationally despite economic constraints affecting sports budgets. The ministry’s involvement signals recognition of sport’s importance for youth development and national pride.

Chef de Mission Kamal Sulley leads Ghana’s broader 70 member delegation including athletes and officials across 15 disciplines. The wide spread of sporting participation enhances Ghana’s prospects of securing medals at the continental showpiece while providing diverse athlete cohorts with international competition opportunities. Coordination among different sport delegations requires careful planning of transportation, accommodation and competition schedules.

Beyond medals and personal best times, participating swimmers gain valuable exposure to high level competition, international travel and cultural exchange with athletes from across Africa. These experiences contribute to personal growth alongside athletic development, building confidence and broadening perspectives for young competitors representing Ghana on the continental stage.

The swimming events provide spectators with exciting racing across various distances and stroke specializations. Fans can witness explosive sprint battles in 50 meter events, tactical positioning during 100 meter races and endurance tests across 200 meter competitions. Individual medley races showcase complete swimming abilities as athletes transition between different strokes while maintaining speed and efficiency.

For Ghana’s swimming quartet, success in Angola means achieving personal best times, gaining international ranking points and enhanced reputations within African youth swimming circuits. Strong performances influence future selection to national teams and potential scholarship opportunities for continued athletic and academic development. The pressure to excel carries weight, but proper preparation under experienced coaching provides confidence for competitive challenges ahead.