Ghana Suspends Citizenship Applications for Historical Diasporans

The Ministry of the Interior and the Diaspora Affairs Office of the President have temporarily suspended the application process for Ghanaian citizenship by historical diasporans, the two institutions announced in a joint statement on Sunday, February 1, 2026.

The suspension is aimed at streamlining and improving the programme to make it more accessible, efficient and user friendly for applicants across the global African diaspora. Officials stated that the pause forms part of a broader institutional review designed to refine procedures and enhance the overall experience for prospective citizens.

Both institutions remain fully committed to welcoming members of the global African family home and are working collaboratively to introduce refinements that will make future applications smoother and more seamless, the statement explained. Authorities added that revised timelines and updated guidelines would be communicated through official channels in due course.

The government did not indicate how long the suspension would last but stated it looked forward to resuming the process shortly. The announcement comes weeks after 524 African diasporans were granted Ghanaian citizenship in January 2026, representing the largest single cohort to receive certificates under the Beyond Return programme.

The citizenship initiative has been a key part of Ghana’s efforts in recent years to strengthen ties with Africans in the diaspora and encourage resettlement, investment and cultural reconnection. The programme builds on the Year of Return campaign launched in 2019, which marked 400 years since the first enslaved Africans arrived in Jamestown, Virginia.

Ghana’s citizenship framework is regulated by the Constitution of Ghana and the Ghana Citizenship Act of 2000. The law recognizes citizenship through several means including birth, descent, registration, naturalization, adoption and foundling status. The country has permitted dual nationality since 2000, making it possible for diaspora members to maintain their current citizenship while acquiring Ghanaian nationality.

For members of the African diaspora who may not qualify for citizenship or prefer a more flexible option, Ghana offers the Right of Abode status. This permanent residence status grants holders the right to reside in Ghana, enter without a visa and work without a work permit.

The Right of Abode is granted to persons of African descent whose immediate forebears have resided outside the African continent for at least three generations but whose origin, either by documentary proof or by ethnic characteristics, is African. This definition encompasses African Americans, Afro Caribbean individuals and others in the diaspora with African ancestry.

Applications for citizenship and Right of Abode are processed through the Ministry of the Interior in collaboration with the Ghana Immigration Service. Processing times typically span several months due to background checks, verification procedures and ministerial approval requirements.

The Beyond Return programme, which runs from 2020 to 2030, represents the government’s long term commitment to diaspora engagement. The initiative aims to position Ghana as a permanent home for Africans in the diaspora seeking to reconnect with their heritage and contribute to national development.